The European car market it knows no crisis. In fact, even in August, sales of new cars throughout the Old Continent recorded an increase compared to the same month of 2022: this is the thirteenth consecutive month of growth, in this case by 20.7% thanks to 904,509 registered cars. A figure that allows the European car market to obviously remain positive in the cumulative figure since the beginning of the year: there is talk of a positive balance in the first eight months of the year of 17.9% with 8,516,943 deliveries, compared to 7,226,618 in period January-August 2022.

Italy in fourth place

If we look at the month of August alone, the growth recorded by Italy was not the best among the five main European national markets but not even the worst: the data released by Unrae in fact speak of the +11.9% recorded by our country, a smaller measure compared to Germany with +37.3%, the United Kingdom with +24.4% and France with +24.3 % but not Spain with +7.8%. As for the cumulative of first eight months of the year, only Spain recorded a greater percentage increase than Italy, although, for the record, it must be said that if we look at the real number of registrations, our country appears in fourth place in both rankings (monthly and cumulative).

Electric and PHEV

A look at the so-called car marketon tap“: from this point of view, Italy continues to disappoint in relation to other European countries, still standing out at the rear with a share of electric and plug-in hybrids equal to 9.1% in August (Germany at 37%, United Kingdom at 27.8%, France at 25.7% and Spain at 12.4%). Situation similar to that of the cumulative figure for the first eight months of the year, where Italy figures last with a share of electric vehicles at 3.9% and plug-in hybrids at 4.6% while in Germany BEVs are at 18.6% and PHEVs at 5.6%, in France BEVs 15.4% and PHEV 8 .9%, in the UK BEV 16.4% and PHEV 6.8%, in Spain BEV 4.8% and PHEV 6.3%.

Cardinals speak

“The low diffusion of electric vehicles in the Italian market compared to the other Major Markets, as well as the insufficient charging infrastructure, depends on the delay in the activation of incentive systems – declared the Director General of UNRAE, Andrea Cardinali – For this reason it is increasingly urgent to review the system of incentives for the purchase of zero and low emission cars, without forgetting the review of taxation on company cars. As for charging infrastructure, the situation as of 30 June sees Italy in 15th place in the ranking of the 31 European countries in terms of public network capillarity, very far from the leading countries but also from some large markets. For these reasons it is necessary to accelerate further, allowing all operators to access the MASE tenders with suitable proposals, in particular those in the extra-urban area, which did not find any suitable bidders in the first tender. Furthermore, we are still waiting for MIMIT to issue the implementing rules of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 4 August 2022, necessary to benefit from the 40 million annual incentives for the purchase and installation of charging stations in residential buildings”.