The conservative attempt to overthrow the Nature Restoration Law in the European Parliament has failed. This Wednesday, in reality, only the position of the European Parliament was voted to negotiate with the Council of the EU the wording of this rule proposed by the European Commission. But the European People’s Party has made its opposition to this biodiversity law one of its battle horses in recent weeks. That position, for now, has been defeated in Strasbourg after a long and difficult vote to follow, with applause and murmurs at various times, which showed that not only a position on one more regulation was at stake, but also a high-profile political battle. tension in the EU that has been resolved with 336 votes in favor of the report by the rapporteur, the Spanish socialist César Luena, 300 against and 13 abstentions.

The Nature Restoration Law is seen by some as a key element of the legislative framework that the European Union is deploying in this community legislature (2019-2024), specifically the Commission, to promote the ecological transition and stop global warming. Its initial wording proposes to repair 20% of the earth’s surface (according to the numbers that have been considered during the parliamentary process, 70% of the continent’s soils are degraded) and the marine surface by 2030. Its approval would allow to start complying with the agreements reached at the Kunmig-Montreal biodiversity summit at the end of last year. For it to reach this point, now the representatives of the European Parliament, a delegation that will be led by Luena, and the Council of the EU, a group that will be led by the Spanish Government until December, will have to negotiate the final wording, which will then go through the European Parliament again and Member States for ratification before entering into force.

But for a few weeks, with this rule, not only its content mattered anymore. The frontal opposition of the European People’s Party to a law promoted from the Executive that is also led by the popular – and German as the parliamentary leader of the PPE, Manfred Weber – Ursula von der Leyen has filled with political interpretations everything that has surrounded its processing. For the Bavarian, also president of the EPP, this had become almost a personal battle. During the processing of the text in the parliamentary commission on the environment, the party even changed seven MEPs in the final vote on the report to ensure that there was voting discipline. And at that point in the journey he succeeded. The situation has changed in plenary, as 21 conservative parliamentarians -none Spanish- have not followed his dictate.

For the European Parliament to pass this procedure, an alliance between the group of Socialists and Democrats, the liberals of Renew, Los Verdes and La Izquierda has been necessary, to which several non-attached parliamentarians have joined and the five who have broken the discipline of vote of ECR ​​and the 21 of the PPE. However, this law has not only divided conservatives. Renew has also had some leaks -one of those who rejected the norm has been José Ramón Bauzà-. Its own leader, the Frenchman Stéphane Séjourné, admitted it on Tuesday and justified it by saying that in the European Parliament there are no voting instructions as in national parliaments because there are various elements that influence the positions of MEPs: their group and their origin.

The result of the vote was held in Valladolid, where a meeting of European Ministers of the Environment and Energy has taken place these days, under the European presidency of Spain. “It has filled us with satisfaction, surely it is an imperfect agreement, but important to continue working in favor of life and nature,” Teresa Ribera, Minister for Ecological Transition and third vice president of the Spanish Government, assured at a press conference.

The journey until this Wednesday of the biodiversity law has been complex. The Commission proposed it in June 2022, more than a year ago. And during this time there have been events that help to understand unexpected movements such as that of the PPE. The most relevant, without a doubt, was the success of the Peasant-Citizen Movement party in the Dutch regional elections. There were also agricultural and fishing associations that lobbied to knock down the Brussels proposal. On the other hand, there was a collection of signatures among the scientific community -experts deny that the regulation will cause a decrease in food production- with more than 3,000 adherents supporting the regulation and other groups for the protection of farmers and their camps, which tend to stress that their main enemy is climate change. The support was joined by almost a hundred large companies, including Inditex, Nestlé, Ikea or the Windeurope wind industry lobby.

All these movements have led to three European Parliament commissions showing their opposite position: Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment (in this by a tied vote, which implies rejection, after there were changes in the composition by the PPE). These provisional results have been turned around this Wednesday in plenary. Not without having to pay a price, as the rapporteur himself, the Spanish Socialist MEP César Luena, admitted after the vote: “Of course there are things I don’t like. We knew that reductionist or unambitious amendments were going to slip through a vote like this. But we trust in the negotiation with the Council to improve the text”.

Aware that nothing has yet been definitively approved, the vice president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, also responsible for the European Green Pact, has extended his hand to the PPE once the result of the vote was known: “They had a position, we another and ours has prevailed. Now let’s work together on the content of the proposal and amend it where the PPE is dissatisfied, given the tremendous mobilization in favor of this law. As always, I show my open hand to the PPE to find compromises with which they can agree”, has pointed out who has become the target of many of the popular attacks in recent weeks.

Weber, for his part, has pointed out that he believes that his defeat on Wednesday is an “empty victory” for the defenders of the law because they have approved amendments that lower the content. “We have fought for our convictions and we have been very close,” he added.

The text approved in Strasbourg has left a bittersweet taste to environmental associations such as WWF and BirdLife, which in a joint statement have highlighted that “Weber fails in his attempt to overthrow the European green pact, but the European Parliament agrees to a Law for the Restoration of the Weak nature.”

“Europe is heating up twice as much as the rest of the planet,” said Luena during the debate prior to the vote. He pointed out three arguments for the legislation to go forward in the Eurochamber. One would be “for the future”, to stop this greater warming in the continent; another is to fill the gap that the EU currently does not have a regulation to repair damage in natural areas; and the last one was addressed directly to the European People’s Party by asking it not to embrace with its vote the positions defended by the far-right groups in the European Parliament, ECR (in which Vox is integrated) and ID (formed by the National Front of Marine Le Pen or La Liga by Matteo Salvini, among others).

Another Spanish parliamentarian, Soraya Rodríguez, from Ciudadanos, has also played a prominent role in the processing of the regulation by being a shadow rapporteur, that is, representing her group in the negotiations. “We must celebrate that the extreme right and the PP, which has embraced the denialist theories of the extreme right, have lost. We have won all the Europeans. The political focus is placed today in this House on biodiversity ”, she added. For her, this debate has been marked by “fear.”

“Today the climate denialism of the PP has been defeated in the European Parliament”, celebrated the MEP and spokesman for Sumar, Ernest Urtasun, after the vote.

