“For Andalusia, the homogeneity of agricultural aid is going to be something disastrous and the finishing touch to the serious price crisis that we have been suffering for years,” laments Fernando López Ruiz, a 31-year-old farmer who exploits 25,000 olive trees, owned and in lease, in Fuerte del Rey (Jaén). José Manuel Díez, in charge of 200 hectares of beef cattle and 10 hectares of olive groves on the El Encinar farm in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), adds: “It is a savage reform that does not take into account the strategic importance of agriculture and cattle raising”. The two claim losses of more than 10% in their farms due to the new scenario that opens before the agricultural and livestock sector with the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC).

One year after the strong mobilizations of the agricultural sector to demand measures that would make the activity profitable and sustainable under the banner of fair prices, the countryside is once again experiencing moments of social unrest. It has taken to the roads again with mobilizations throughout Spain. To the old general requests, other sectorial, territorial, biodiversity or on the law of the food chain are added.

On top of these claims is added the scissors in European aid, a not inconsiderable mana of more than 41,000 million between 2023 and 2030. The EU budget for agriculture could fall by around 10% counting inflation. And to that cut we must add the commotion caused by the transition decree as a prelude to the new CAP with which the Government pursues a homogeneity in the aid received in the same geographical area.

This has made it insufficient for the Ministry of Agriculture to comply with some of the commitments it acquired after the 2020 mobilizations, such as the modification of the law to achieve a better balance in the distribution chain and the increase in resources for its control or the increase in the budget for agricultural insurance or to encourage the renewal of machinery. Other promises are pending: import control (volume, prices, quality and phytosanitary safety) or price monitoring in the means of production used.

In Extremadura, tobacco producers have risen for fear of losing subsidies that they consider essential to survive. They have been followed by the extensive cattle, sheep and goat farmers of Castilla y León, who have warned that they will be harmed by the redistribution of PAC funds. But it has been in Andalusia, the first agricultural region of Spain (with 34% of the recipients of aid and 37% of the Gross Added Value of the country), where farmers and ranchers have already set a calendar of indefinite protests to demand the Executive the withdrawal of the controversial decree.

Agriculture intends to apply an accelerated convergence process from this year so that the lowest payment in a region reaches 70% of the average in 2021 and 80% in 2022, and that means that whoever receives the most will give part of the aid to those who do not do so or receive lower amounts of money. This redistributive principle has fueled the confrontation between farmers and communities. In Spain, the more than 644,000 beneficiaries of the CAP received an average of 8,482 euros in 2019.

Fernando López accepted in 2016 the aid for young farmers to undertake a life project in the countryside. It undertook the necessary investment in machinery for 120 hectares of olive groves with the right to aid from the PAC in the Jaén countryside. Five years later, he is devastated: “This CAP that is presented to us is the ruin for the Andalusian countryside, death for the less competitive farms and a very negative message for young people who want to work in the fields.”

In his case, he calculates an initial reduction of 2% in the next two years on the 45,000 euros that he receives for the basic payment rights (unrelated to production) plus the budgetary reduction of 10% of the agricultural funds that will affect the entire sector. López, who even employs 18 temporary workers in the olive harvesting campaign, now claims to charge a kilo of olive oil at half the price it received when it started in the field.

Losses in Andalusia

According to COAG, Asaja, UPA and Cooperativas Agroalimentarias de Andalucía, of the 232,000 farmers and ranchers who receive aid from the PAC in the region, 80,000 will lose at least 10% in two years. In addition, half of them will suffer losses of between 20% and 50%. And they fear that with the readjustment of agrarian regions that the ministry has designed (it would go from the current 50 to just a dozen) the community will face a transfer of funds to other territories that, in the worst case scenario, would lead to lose 50% of the 1,300 million it receives now annually, added the basic payment and the green payment.

José Manuel Díez, 51 years old and in charge of a family farming operation in Jerez de la Frontera, is already clear about what the cut will be in this year: “I am going to suffer a 13.8% decrease due to the loss of rights, this reform is like changing the rules of the game in the middle of the game ”, he emphasizes. And, between disappointment and resignation, he comments on how a calf of beef now sells for 500 euros, “the same price as in 1985.”

The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, has shown himself willing to relax and soften the rules of the transition decree for 2022, although he wields legal problems to do so this year. He argues that the objective is to improve the redistribution of aid: it is about putting an end to a situation as contradictory as 0.43% of recipients receiving 10.5% of payments. In 2019, out of a total of 644,251 beneficiaries, only 2,808 received more than 60,000 euros, the threshold (insufficient for some agricultural organizations) from which Agriculture will make the proportional cut in aid.

“We want to seek maximum simplification, as well as for the performance evaluation to be homogeneous for all states,” Minister Planas pointed out. Of course, it defends the necessary flexibility “so that each State can determine the most appropriate policy for its situation, always under the principle of subsidiarity.”

Issues such as the figure of the genuine farmer, internal convergence, the regime of small farmers, redistributive payment or support for young farmers are still on the negotiating table.

The application of convergence has raised blisters in the different territories. “In any linear application, the ones who lose the most are always the small and medium-sized farmers,” cries Cristóbal Cano, general secretary of UPA in Jaén, “because it is not the same to apply the same linear cut to those who charge 300,000 euros than to those of 3,000 . Convergence is not homogeneous, there is no room for a single discourse, because it affects each perceiver personally ”.

In this province, one of the main recipients of PAC aid due to its hegemony in the olive grove, 40% of the beneficiaries will win with the convergence, 10% will stay the same and the other 50% will see resources diminished, according to the UPA estimates. Cano urges the ministry to adopt positive discrimination criteria, so that farms stay at the same rate of convergence, taking into account the size of the farm, the value of the right and the total amount of aid.

Extensive beef producers, dairy farmers and the sheep and goat sectors, who fear to see aid cut between 14% and 18% and who see how the price of sale to the public of a liter of milk has been frozen for years. In Castilla y León it is advocated that the reform of the CAP be done from the bottom up. In this community, they have also taken to the streets to protest the decision of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge to declare the wolf a protected species throughout the country. “It is not logical that regions that will never have a wolf mark what to do with a species that they neither know nor suffer,” said Donaciano Dujo, president of Asaja in this community.

For their part, Extremadura tobacco producers took their tractors out to the streets at the end of February due to the threat of losing part of the subsidies. Specifically, they fear that the new CAP map will exclude this agricultural region, which would cause some 4,000 families to lose half of the aid they now receive for each hectare of tobacco, about 1,400 euros. For Ángel López, manager of the Tabacoex cooperative, in Rosarejo (Cáceres), “it would be a serious mistake to eliminate or integrate this agrarian region into others because the aid would be reduced so much that it would make the maintenance of tobacco farms unfeasible due to their small size”.

In the Caceres region of Campo Arañuelo and the adjacent area of ​​La Vera there are more than 8,000 hectares where 97% of the country’s tobacco is produced, a crop, emphasizes López, “which is demonized despite the fact that it is serving to keep the towns and fix the population ”. Tobacco makers complain that they receive around 2.40 euros per kilo when the cost of producing it rises to 2.70 euros.

Globally, the agricultural sector is mobilized because, after having been the center of praise for its role in the toughest moments of the pandemic as a strategic activity, it fears that today everything will be forgotten and will continue to be the caboose compared to other departments. Although in the last year agricultural income grew by 4%.

Depopulation

“We must focus on correcting the great territorial inequalities,” says Francisco Casero, president of the Savia Foundation, an entity that advocates sustainable agriculture and livestock. “Now there are discriminations, according to the territory and according to the production model, as is the case of extensive and ecological livestock and olive groves.”

Casero argues that the current configuration of the CAP does not help to fight against rural depopulation since a lot of aid is destined to large and medium-sized cities. He gives as an example that the city of Madrid, which has 101 agricultural and livestock farms according to the latest census, has 10,820 requests from the CAP and there are more than 206 million euros of agricultural funds allocated, “something absolutely incomprehensible,” he points out. .

The Savia Foundation advocates undertaking the convergence that the ministry has pending since 2015. For Francisco Casero, of the 50 productive regions that are now taken into account, 23 are arable land, 18 are permanent crops and 9 are pastures, but In all of them, there are appreciable differences in the average values ​​of aid per hectare. Thus, on arable land they range from 84.50 to 1,430.66 euros; in permanent crops, from 93.79 to 503.81 euros; and in pastures, from 60.39 to 232.01 euros.

To stimulate the arrival of young people to the countryside, the Savia Foundation applauds initiatives such as that of the University of Castilla-La Mancha for students to do paid internships in rural areas to, in this way, bring young people closer to agriculture, promote employment and combat depopulation. Thus, the meeting of the supply from students interested in these practices and the demand for talent from companies and institutions is favored.