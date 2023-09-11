Raiffeisenbank in Serbia displayed copies of Russian passports in full view of passers-by

In one of the Raiffeisenbank branches in Belgrade, copies of Russian passports lie on the windowsill, and passers-by can see them. This is reported by RIA News.

The bank branch is located in the historical center of the capital of Serbia on Car Dušana Street, 78. First, a video with documents lying on the windowsill appeared on social networks. On Sunday, a RIA Novosti correspondent was personally convinced that the passports were there in plastic document holders.

It is noted that Raiffeisenbank is one of the most accessible for Russians to open an account. After the introduction of Western sanctions, many Serbian banks began to deny Russian citizens this option.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic responded to criticism from Western media due to his position on anti-Russian sanctions. “The fact that we are restoring the road in Cetanje, Priboi municipality, is much more important to me than their articles,” he emphasized.