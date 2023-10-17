ArsTechnica: the European Ariane 6 rocket, which has not yet flown, turned out to be expensive

The publication drew attention to the publication of the La Tribune newspaper, according to which the carrier manufacturer, the European company ArianeGroup, will seek annual subsidies for Ariane 6, which will support the operation of this rocket.

ArsTechnica recalls that from 2021 Ariane 6 already receives annual subsidies of 140 million euros. Now additional carrier support could rise to 350 million euros per year.

According to the publication’s calculations, taking into account possible subsidies, the cost of launching Ariane 6 will be almost the same as that of the decommissioned Ariane 5, to replace which the first carrier is being created. Thus, the base cost of launching an old carrier was 150 million euros, while launching a new one should be 40 percent cheaper.

ArsTechnica emphasizes that increasing the frequency of Ariane 6 launches can partially correct the situation.

In August, the head of the European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, said that the first launch of the Ariane 6 space rocket, which is being created to replace the Ariane 5 carrier, will take place in 2024.