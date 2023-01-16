Microsoft could soon receive a warning from the European antitrust regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard for 69 billion dollars, announced last year and still to be completed. Europe’s fair competition body has until April 11 to decide whether the merger of Microsoft’s video games department with the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher is against EU law, and is drafting a document with all the problems related to the billionaire acquisition. Microsoft commented: “We continue to work with the European Commission to address any concerns relating to any market in the Union. Our goal is to offer as many games to as many people as possible, and this agreement will be finalized with this in mind.” Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard last January, a year ago, to strengthen its position in the industry against rivals Tencent, Sony and Nintendo, currently among the most profitable companies in the video game sector.