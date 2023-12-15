A committee of experts from the European Medicines Agency recommended this Friday the authorization of the first drug that uses the revolutionary CRISPR technique to edit DNA. The treatment, called Casgevy, is effective against sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia, two potentially fatal blood diseases. Both disorders are caused by errors in DNA, in genes associated with hemoglobin, the protein that transports oxygen to all corners of the human body. The Casgevy treatment consists of extracting red blood cell precursor cells from the patient, correcting the error in the DNA in the laboratory with CRISPR scissors, and reintroducing those cells. crispy in the sick. The effect of the therapy can last a lifetime. Once and done. The United Kingdom was the first country to approved this treatment, on November 16. The European decision opens a new era in medicine.

CRISPR therapies were born thanks to the work of Spanish microbiologist Francis Mojica, who discovered that bacteria and archaea used these molecular scissors to defend themselves against viruses. In 2012, French biochemist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American chemist Jennifer Doudna announced that the CRISPR mechanism could be used to rewrite human DNA. The two scientists won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020. Casgevy is a therapy developed by the Swiss company CRISPR Therapeutics, co-founded by Charpentier, and the American company Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The United States also authorized the treatment on December 8. There it will cost about two million euros per patient, a price unattainable for the majority of those affected. About eight million people live with sickle cell anemia worldwide, three-quarters of them in sub-Saharan Africa. In July 2019, American Victoria Gray became the first sickle cell anemia patient to try the experimental therapy. Her blood cells were deformed, they got stuck in her arteries and caused her unbearable pain, with a high risk of dying from a stroke. “Thanks to my supercells, my life has completely changed,” she proclaimed last March at the third International Human Genome Editing Congress, held in London.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European agency has recommended a conditional marketing authorization, one of the EU regulatory mechanisms to facilitate early access to medicines that satisfy an unmet medical need, as explained by the Spanish Medicines Agency. and Health Products in a statement. “This type of approval makes it possible to recommend marketing authorization for all Member States of a medicinal product with less complete data than normally expected, if the benefit of the immediate availability of a medicinal product to patients outweighs the risk inherent in the fact of “All the data is not yet available,” said the Spanish institution. The company will be required to submit additional safety and efficacy information for Casgevy.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.