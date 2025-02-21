If the draw for the Champions League has been hard for Real Madrid and Atlétic : the Txuri-Urdin Manchester United will be measured, while the lions will see them with Romeand, for more inri, both could be found in the semifinals.

The Italian painting, a priori the strongest rival in the drawCross the road of the rojiblancos again: both already faced each other in the League phase in a duel that ended one on the scoreboard. Despite the ‘bad news’, Ernesto Valverde’s have an advantage in their favor: The tie will be decided in San Mamés.

Yes indeed, the realities of Bilbao and Gialorossi They have changed a lot Since they were measured there for the month of September: while Athletic appeared at the appointment without Unai Simón, Yeray Álvarez and Oihan Sancet in a clash in the Olympic where Aitor Paredes balanced the initial goal of Artem Dovbyk and there were incidents in the Strain for the most radical fans of the Biscayan team, the Italians have changed coach, Ivan Juric to veteran Claudio Ranieri.

In addition, the precedents of Athletic Club qualifiers with Italian teams in Europe are not positive: the lions fell into the last two qualifiers, against Sassuolo and Torino. Nor will your way to the end of San Mamés be easy, because if they exceed the eighths they would face the winner of the duel between the Turkish Fenerbahce, which he already won (0-2) in the group stage, and the Glasgow Rangers Scottish.

And not only that, in some semifinal hypothetical I could have to dispute a Basque derby before the Royal Societyor face Manchester United, Lyon or Steaua Bucharest, with the return away from home.

THE ROAD OF THE REAL SOCIEDAD

Those of Imanol Sheriff have already had complicated eighths, as they expected an adversary of the Premier League: a historical one has touched on low hours like Manchester Unitedchampion in 2017 and triple European champion but currently occupies the fifteenth position in his league.





The tie will revive the sixteen of the Europa League 2020/2021, in the Red Devils They went to the next round with a global 4-0 after drawing without goals in the first leg in Aneota. In the last face to face between them, in the group stage of the 22/23 campaign, The balance also opted for the English: Victoria in Old Trafford, although Txuri-Urdin They made the only goal marked from their history to United, and triumph in San Sebastián. The other two games were in the first phase of the Champions League with English triumph at home and goalless draw in Donosti.

Regarding the path of the Donostiarra team towards the end of San Mamés, in the quarterfinals the winner of the tie between the tie between the Lyon French and Steaua de Bucharest Romanian, while the semifinal would be against Athletic ClubRome, Rangers or Fenerbahce, at both crosses with the return at home.

These are the eighth crossings of the Europa League