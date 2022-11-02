The time has come, the time has come that no culé fan wanted to see come but finally they knew it was going to come. And it is that FC Barcelona said goodbye to the current edition of the Champions League after winning by two goals to four at Viktoria Plzen. In this way they are introduced in dynamics to play the second most prestigious tournament on the old continent, the Europa League.
The poor results in the Champions League, the defeat against Inter Milan at home and the subsequent draw in Italy along with the two defeats against Bayern Munich have made the team coached by Xavi Hernández return to play the Europa League for the second time in a row , a competition that does not correspond to FC Barcelona.
And it is not to discredit the competition, in fact the Europa League is a fabulous and high-level tournament with great teams that can put anyone in trouble, Arsenal, current first place in the Premier League; Sevilla, the team that has won the tournament the most times, Ajax, Manchester United or Roma will play it, in what seems to be the best edition in history. But a team that has a clear and realistic objective of, at least, fighting for the Champions League and that has paid large amounts for “World Top” level players cannot be eliminated from the competition that you yourself mark as a priority in mid-October , sorry but no.
And being the second time in a row that you start the season in the Champions League and finally dispute the Europa League, let’s hope that this year at least they don’t have the same outcome as the previous campaign. Last year they could have a pass due to the circumstances of the club and the level of the squad, but this year they have a team to win absolutely everything. There is no explanation.
#Europa #League #competition #Barcelona
Leave a Reply