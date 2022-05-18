Aribo and Borré sign the 1-1 which endures until 120 ‘. The only mistake from the spot is from the Welshman on loan from Juve: and the Germans lift the Cup

There is a winner, not a defeat. In the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht the Germans triumph, but they do so on penalties (total 6-5), at the end of an extremely balanced final. In the 120th minute it ended 1-1 with goals from Aribo in the 57th minute and Borré in the 69th minute. From eleven meters the decisive mistake is that of the former Juventus player Ramsey. The last penalty of Eintracht (who scored 5 out of 5) was achieved by Borrè. This is the second international title for the Frankfurt club that won the Uefa Cup in 1980. Spain are doing well for Eintracht who, out of six previous ones, have never lost there. Today’s was the second direct clash between Eintracht and Rangers: in 1960 the Germans won the semifinal of the Champions Cup with a sensational 12 to 4 gained between home and away. Eintracht will be the fifth German in the group of the next Champions League, together with Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and Leipzig. See also Leipzig to Bergamo for the pass. But Atalanta at home against the Germans did not lose

THE MATCH – The two teams, usually very aggressive, start paying particular attention to the tactical aspect: the first opportunity arrives at 12 ‘with Kamada who delays the conclusion too much and, from a tight angle, gets the shot rejected by McGregor, also reactive on the attempt next of Sow. At 20 ‘Knauff tries, but McGregor is still careful. The Rangers are seen with a shot from outside Aribo (who does not frame the goal), the Eintracht responds with a beautiful personal action by Kostic which, however, is inaccurate. At 37 ‘Lindstrom hits the head, with Trapp who, however, is saved for a corner. In the second half the rhythms are higher, the tension increases, as well as the errors. At 49 ‘Eintracht is seen again with a nice shot from outside by Lindstrom, but at 57’ it is the Rangers who move forward: Sow misses a header on the trocar, his teammate Tuta slips (he gets hurt and will come replaced) and Aribo finds himself alone against Trapp beating him coldly. Eintracht responds decisively and touches the equalizer first with Lindstrom (shot from outside), then with Kamada (a little high lob), then finding the 1-1 with Borré in the 69th minute: Kostic breaks through on the left and puts the ball in the middle where Borré is quick to push her behind McGregor. See also Celtic humiliates Rangers in the first Old Firm under Van Bronckhorst

ADDITIONAL AND PENALTIES – In extra time the Scots pushed the most, but it was Borré who had the first chance after a mistake by Bassey: the Eintracht striker, from a tight angle, was unable to worry the opposing goalkeeper. The Rangers scare Trapp with Barisic who with a powerful shot does not frame the goal just a little, while on the other side it is Hrustic who wastes a good opportunity by kicking out. At 118 ‘it is Trapp who saves Eintracht with a miracle: Roofe reaches the bottom and puts the ball in the middle where Kent, from two steps, kicks with a sure shot but finds the leg of the German goalkeeper to close the mirror of the goal. Trapp is also responsive a few seconds later, on a free kick from Tavernier. You get to penalties and the first to kick is Tavernier, who displaces Trapp. For Eintracht, the first to kick (and equalize) is Lenz. The Rangers carry on with Davis, the Germans respond with Hrustic. The Scots still scored with Arfield, but Kamada still equalized. To make a mistake for the Scots is the former Juventus player Ramsey who is rejected by Trapp, and it is Kostic who carries on him. The fifth Rangers penalty is kicked by Roofe, who scores, but it is Borré who then gives the cup to him. See also MotoGP | Pol Espargaro disappointed by Mandalika: "Waste of time and money"

