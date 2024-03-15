Very early this Friday from Nyza, Switzerland, at the facilities of the UEFAthe draw was held for the 4th final of the UEFA Europa League leaving several high-caliber matches defined for this round.

Among the teams that have settled in the round of the best 8, Bayer Leverkusen stands out, a club that so far in the 2023-2024 season has not lost a single game in all competitions, so it is a great challenge to be able to defeat him.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Another of the clubs to beat is the Liverpool team where there are many figures, and what can we say about the Italian clubs that have made this competition their own with many participations, on this occasion Atalanta, Milan and Roma entered.

Europa League Trophy | Photo: EFE

There is also the participation of the Mexican Edson Alvarez who together with West Ham will try to continue their fight for the ticket to the semi-finals, although they will not have it easy at all. The 8 clubs are completed with Marseille and Benfica, another of the teams that love this competition.

Quarter finals

Milan vs Rome

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham

Benfica vs Marseille

The first leg of the 4th finals will be played on April 11, while the second leg is scheduled for the 18th of the same month. This is how the road to Dublin begins, home of the 2023-2024 Europa League Grand Final.