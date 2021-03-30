Real Madrid kept the pulse against the Turkish ogre for almost three-quarters, he was even ahead at halftime (42-41), until Pablo Laso unleashed his fury by arbitration decisions and the Efes unleashed its power scorer without mercy. The white team, which had resisted upright against one of the great favorites for the title, collapsed after the expulsion of their coach until they fit in a beating (83-108) that does not fully reflect what had happened on the track. Before Laso’s departure, another event had occurred that conditioned as much or more the outcome of the match: Edy Tavares’ injury in the 21st minute, with a tie (44-44) on the scoreboard. This Madrid suffers a lot without its reference on the track. Efes is the top candidate to conquer the Euroleague, together with Barça and perhaps CSKA, so defeat was in the forecast, but that does not make it less painful or less important. Madrid is still in a good mess, climbed to that eighth square that closes the border of the rooms. In the absence of two games, three for some affected, the accounts still come out, but by the hair.

Parallel to the white stumble there was another result that may end up being decisive. Or not. Zenit fell to CSKA, which still allows Madrid to dictate its own destiny. If he wins the two remaining games, before Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe, will qualify for the playoffs, regardless of what their rivals do and the multiple draws that may occur in the table. If you lose one, the cabals get very complicated. The defeat of Bayern Munich has introduced another implicated, and what used to be two places for four teams, Baskonia, Valencia, Madrid and Zénit, now there are three places for five. The Baskonia, by the way, continues his impressive streak after defeating Panathinaikos on Tuesday: nine victories in ten games. The fight is tightening.