ECA’s Executive Board of Shareholders confirmed the modification of the regulation special approved by the clubs in September 2020. To the teams that have less than eight eligible players for COVID-19, they will not be given the game for lost (0-20), but it may reschedule up to three times, as was the case in the event that local government travel restrictions prevented the celebration.

The new regulations are retroactive, so the seven suspended matches in the Euroleague (4) and in the Eurocup (3) must be rescheduled, as long as it is done before a deadline that the organization has determined. The regular phase of the Euroleague must have ended on April 13 of next year and the playoffs, at the latest, on May 5. The dates for the Eurocup are December 22 (regular season) and February 23 (Top-16).

Matches suspended in the Euroleague

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – Panathinaikos OPAP Athens (matchday 3)

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – Red Star (matchday 4)

TD Systems Baskonia – Zenit St. Petersburg (matchday 3)

Valencia Basket – Zenit Saint Petersburg (matchday 4)

Matches suspended in the Eurocup

Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana – Frutti Extra Bursaspor (matchday 2)

Umana Reyer Venice-JL Bourg en Bresse (matchday 3)

JL Bourg en Bresse – UNICS Kazan (matchday 4)

In this meeting, clubs emphasized the need to remain flexible and react to any possible situation in the future, always respecting the general principles of protecting people’s health, preserve the regularity of competition and respect its integrity and fairness. They also agreed to reinforce the monitoring of health and safety protocols and their execution by each team.