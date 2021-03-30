Since 2008, the European Parliament has awarded the European Charlemagne Youth Prize, which rewards projects managed by and for young people who actively contribute to the development of Europe. In the 2021 edition, one of the winners has been the Spanish project ‘Euroinclusión’, which will now compete with the rest of the European projects to be one of the three final winners.

‘Euroinclusión’ is defined as an organization of young Europeans with disabilities who have the objective of achieving full social, cultural and political integration of citizens with disabilities in a free, diverse and united Europe. With the aim of changing from a paradigm of “dependence” to that of “overcoming”, This organization has created links between disability associations in other European countries to carry out their claims, as well as pressuring Spain to apply the European Disability Card.

«Maybe fate has taken material virtues away from us, but He has compensated us by giving us a lot of humanity. That is our main pride and joy: an abundant humanity that we want to share with all human beings “, they assure in their candidacy.

The Spanish jury has been made up of MEPs Isabel Benjumea (PPE) and Idoia Villanueva (La Izquierda), as well as Viviane Ogou, young delegate for the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

“Innovative ideas”



In their deliberations, they wanted to highlight “the quality of most of the projects” for the “innovative ideas” that they present with a “very positive perception of what Europe is and with a critical spirit of wanting to change things for the better”. also underlining the diversity of the proposals, «which They range from culture to new technologies, through communication and solidarity, and that deal with important topics such as inclusion, racism or homophobia ”.

In the case of ‘Euroinclusión’, the jury has expressed that, “at a time when it is essential to include the participation of young people and, in particular, young people with disabilities in the European agenda, The ‘Euroinclusión’ project stands out as a clear example of how to bring European institutions closer to citizens, promoting the inclusion of young people with disabilities and inclusion in diversity, through other languages ​​and forms of artistic and cultural expression. In the same way, they have pointed out that ‘Euroinclusión’ “not only has an impact among the young participants, but also among their families, generating a feeling of belonging within the EU.”

On the other hand, the jury has expressly mentioned some of the projects that have not been awarded but which, in their opinion, deserve a distinction, such as Erasmus Solidarity Mechanism, Europe3Digital, The European Students’ Association for Cultural Heritage and OneRadio Erasmus.