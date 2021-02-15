Eurozone partners believe they see the end of the pandemic in sight. However, they fear that the withdrawal of measures to support the economy could unleash a cascade of corporate bankruptcies. According to the European Commission, 23% of European companies had exhausted their capital buffers by the end of 2020 and would have been in trouble without public support. The Eurogroup is seeking a common medium-term strategy that allows companies hit by the crisis to be saved and that avoids doping companies that are unviable with public aid.

The finance ministers of the euro zone are showing their chests for having given a common and coordinated response to the greatest crisis that Europe has experienced since the Second World War. A year after the first stages of the crisis, Brussels is proposing that the partners still do not let go of the hand. Especially in the next four months, during which they will have to start executing recovery plans and re-coordinate their national coffers for 2022.

The Eurogroup on Monday, meeting by videoconference, began to explore, in the words of Vice President Nadia Calviño, the “tone” that Community fiscal policy should acquire. In silver: when will they have to submit to budget discipline again. “The position of the Spanish Government is very clear. We are at a time of very high uncertainty and we believe that monetary and fiscal policy must continue to act in a decisive and coordinated manner to support economic growth and job creation as a priority, ”said the Minister of Economy.

Despite the fact that Brussels will publish guidance in March on the conditions necessary to reactivate fiscal rules, Germany does not want any decision to be taken until the Commission publishes its spring economic forecasts. The president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, promised to his colleagues to seek an agreement before the summer, after the European Commission has formulated its proposal. “It is important that we approach budget planning in a coordinated way,” said the Irishman.

Community sources argued that among the 19 members of the single currency there is a coincidence that the stimuli cannot be withdrawn at once. And one of the biggest concerns is that an untimely withdrawal of aid will cause a cascade of bankruptcies and large-scale job destruction. For this reason, the countries that have used all their artillery to stop the crisis are considering how to go from an indiscriminate fiscal blow to a more selective one that avoids the proliferation of companies zombies. In Belgium, for example, the National Bank estimates that some 8,000 companies that had problems at the end of 2019 have become profitable thanks to aid from the pandemic.

A report prepared by the Commission, which was examined by ministers, indicates that one in four European companies were financially exhausted at the end of 2020 and survived thanks to the aid deployed by the public sector. The drama goes through neighborhoods. According to the document, less than 20% of the firms in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg or Romania were in these difficulties, while in Spain, Belgium, France, Italy, Latvia or Slovakia the proportion was higher than 30%.

These differences have to do with the sectors that are hardest hit. The companies whose finances have been most affected are, according to the report, those of hospitality, transport, car production and textiles. Moreover, 75% of the companies dedicated to the accommodation of travelers would have been in difficulties without the aid. Brussels also warns that in the third quarter of 2020 there were credits worth 587,000 million euros that benefited from some type of moratorium. Of these, 289,000 million were linked to guarantees or public guarantees. For this reason, Brussels fears that at some point the delinquency in bank balance sheets could skyrocket.