A “cautious optimism” permeates everything. The acceleration of vaccination campaigns, the gradual withdrawal of restrictions, the latest ‘macro’ situation reports; the short and medium term prospects … The EU sees a new stage; a new phase of intense growth just around the corner (already in the second half of this year). This is a compressed analysis that the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the Eurogroup carried out this Friday in Lisbon; in their first face-to-face meeting, with no monitors involved, for months.

“The recovery is underway,” celebrated Nadia Calviño in a diagnosis shared by all her colleagues, but also by the European Commission and the ECB itself, whose president Christine Lagarde reassured everyone by assuring that although episodes of rise in prices are expected – inflation is what guides their monetary policy decisions – these will be “transitory, not structural” so there will be no changes. The main issuer of the euro will continue with the expansive action of buying assets that has been a lifeline for sovereign debts, keeping risk premiums at bay.

The macroeconomic analysis was the main element of the meeting of this Eurogroup. The base, the latest forecasts from Brussels. They raise the average GDP of the euro zone by 4.3% this year and 4.4% next. And they catapult that of Spain by 5.9% and 6.8%, respectively. The biggest increases in the entire EU. “Spain will be one of the growth engines of the euro zone” and “we will achieve in less than three years what it took us more than ten to achieve to get out of the previous financial crisis.” They were the two messages with which Calviño came to the fore, relying on the available indicators and the projections of “all public and private international organizations.”

The ‘scars’



“The recovery is taking hold. But we also know that the challenges are still great, the risk of scars from this pandemic in our societies, “said the president of this club of nineteen countries that share a currency. Paschal Donohoe supported what is already known: there is a need to continue maintaining support for the economies and a premature withdrawal of stimulus measures in the monetary and fiscal sphere must be avoided. The recommendation that Brussels will launch on June 2 will confirm, except for surprises, that the famous ‘escape clause’ (the free bar on spending and indebtedness) will remain active in 2022.

What is urgent now is that the European Commission launches the first debt bonds in June to finance the recovery fund (only Twenty-two of the Twenty-seven have authorized it so far). And may the whole process culminate with European aid flowing in July. “That has to be our priority and we must all row in that direction as soon as possible,” reinforced the economic vice president.

At this point, his French colleague, Bruno Le Maire, went further by questioning whether those 750,000 million will be enough to not be left behind by the United States and China. His proposal: “More activity and more investment in new technologies.” He wasn’t talking about a second recovery plan, but he was talking about more money. The general feeling? It does not touch, for now. What is urgent is to develop the tangible.