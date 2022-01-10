It’s a new year and I’ve got a whole bunch of interesting people lined up for the Eurogamer Podcast already. Last year was great, relaunching the show, and the six episodes we’ve had really give you an idea of ​​where I want it to go. (Remember to check out the episode with departing editor-in-chief Oli Welsh if you haven’t already, and then chase it with the Martin Robinson episode, because he’s our new editor-in-chief.)

But remember, this is a show I want to consistently improve, so if you have any suggestions, I would genuinely love to hear them. Your support of the website is why I’m able to spend time on this so your opinion really matters. I hope you’re enjoying the series so far.