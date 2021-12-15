Today’s supporter-only episode of The New Eurogamer Podcast is bitter-sweet. Sweet in the sense it’s about someone at the very heart of Eurogamer – someone who has worked here for a colossal 14 years, shaping the website and leading it – but bitter because they are now leaving. Sniff. They are, of course, Oli Welsh.

Oli wrote about his decision to move on in an Editor’s blog post, which you’ve probably read. He explained he wanted a new challenge after so long, which is a great attitude to have. And it’s a big decision he speaks much more about in this episode of the Podcast. Understandably, it’s right at the front of his mind (and the episode).