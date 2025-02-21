The draw of Eurodreams Celebrated this Thursday, February 20 has left a new millionaire in Spain. Specifically, There is a single first category ticket In will receive a total of 7,200,000 euros.

There is also a single second category ticket (6+0), which has been validated in the administration of Lotteries number 14 of Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña), located in CC Hypercor-Rúa do Restolal. The driving earns a prize of 2,000 euros per month for 5 years, that is, he will receive 120,000 euros in total.

To play Eurodreams it is enough to choose a combination of Six numbers (From 1 to 40) And a dream (What in Euromillones are stars) from 1 to 5. You can decide whether to do yourself or choose an automatic combination. Each bet is 2.50 euros and there are raffles twice a week: every Monday and Thursday.

One of the issues that most take into account the now playing in the lottery and bets of the State is the possibility that one of the awards is touched. In the ME one between 23,030,280. While in Euromillones, for example, the probability of getting the first prize (5+2) is almost 140 million.