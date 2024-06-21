Day 8 of the European Championship in Germany comes marked by the victory of the Spanish team against Italy by the minimum (1-0), but with a display of good play that has raised the expectations of the group. Very different was the second duel of another candidate, England, which did not go beyond a deserved draw against Denmark. Slovakia and Ukraine open the day this Friday (3:00 p.m.), which continues with Poland-Austria (6:00 p.m.) before the most important match, France against the Netherlands, with the doubt whether Mbappé will be able to appear due to the blow in the first match. All the information about this match and the news of the eighth day of the European tournament could be followed on Universo Euro, the TV channel. streaming global coverage of all PRISA MEDIA media, which brings together all the faces of EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and Ace into a single live video signal. The special programming, which begins at 3:00 p.m., can be followed through the video that accompanies this news.