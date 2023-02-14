Genoa – From next April 1st, the Eurocity service already active between Zurich and Genoa will be extended up to Sestri Levante, on Saturdays and Sundays. Between Genoa and Sestri there is an intermediate stop at S. Margherita Ligure-Portofino. “One more opportunity to visit the Ligurian Riviera – reads the note from Trenitalia -, but also to discover the attractions of Switzerland in spring”.

The Sestri – Zurich service will be implemented in cooperation with Sbb, the Swiss Federal Railways, already Trenitalia’s partner for the management of the Genoa-Zurich connection. The outward journey departs from Zurich central station at 10.33, makes intermediate stops in Zug, Arth-Goldau, Bellinzona, Lugano, Chiasso, Como S. Giovanni, Milan Lambrate, Milan Rogoredo, Pavia and Tortona, arriving at Genoa Piazza Principe station at 15.52 . From here, it continues towards Santa Margherita Ligure (4.26pm) to then arrive in Sestri Levante at 4.45pm.

With regard to the return trip, the EuroCity will leave at 17.15 from Sestri Levante and at 17.38 from Santa Margherita Ligure; arriving at Zurich main station at 11.27pm.

Prices from Sestri Levante or from S. Margherita Ligure to Zurich start at 42 euros. The service is carried out with the SBB Giruno train, with 11 carriages (4 first class and 6 second class) and a capacity of around 400 seats. At the center of the train there is a Bar-Bistrot carriage.