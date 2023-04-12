Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:39 p.m.





The European Parliament investigates the Citizens MEP José Ramón Bauzá for workplace harassment of one of his parliamentary advisers. As El Confidencial has advanced, the Spanish politician -president of the Balearic Islands between 2011 and 2015- was denounced by one of his assistants and the case is already in the hands of the Advisory Committee of the European institution, in charge of studying this type of complaints.

The process dates back to last summer, when one of the ‘orange’ MEP’s parliamentary advisers filed a complaint against him. The case is now in the hands of the advisory body of the community institution, made up of five members, which must examine the case and issue a decision and possible sanctions against Bauzá, in case of determining his guilt. Political party sources consulted by this newspaper have avoided assessing the news, as it is a confidential investigation, and they assure that they are waiting for the Eurochamber committee to present its conclusions.

In January of this year, the European Parliament suspended socialist MEP Mónica Silvana González from employment and salary for a month for “psychological harassment” of three assistants, in the largest sanction imposed so far by this institution. Silvana, for her part, defended her innocence, assured that she had been punished “unfairly” and announced that she would appeal the measure.