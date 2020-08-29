The Plaza Norte 2 shopping center in Madrid before stores could open in Spain. Victor Lerena / EFE

It’s official now. Europe entered a recession in the second quarter of the year. And it is not just any depression: the dimensions of the fall far exceed any data in the historical series kept by European statistical offices. Confinement measures and border closures led to a 12.1% collapse of the euro zone economy in the second quarter, according to Eurostat. The collapse multiplies by four any quarterly data from the Lehman Brothers crisis. Spain (-18.5%) leads the bump, ahead of France (-13.8%), Italy (-12.4%) and Germany (-10.1%).



Variation of GDP in Europe Variation year-on-year (%) Variation quarterly (%) Euro zone EU Lithuania Latvia Czech R. Germany Austria Belgium Portugal Italy France Spain Source: Eurostat THE COUNTRY

France looked to May 68 when its economy contracted by 5.9% in the first quarter. On this occasion, the rear-view mirror can barely see when the countries of the euro zone experienced a similar fall. Statistical series do not even collect it, so in most States we have to go back to war times, in the 1940s. Or even before. For decades, the collapse had not reached double digits: 12.1% for the euro zone – compared to the previous quarter – and 11.9% for the European Union as a whole.

Eurostat data reflects the economic cost of protecting European societies from the pandemic with drastic containment measures, from lockdowns to border closures. “Eurostat’s estimate for the second quarter confirms that the unprecedented economic consequences of COVID-19 affect all European countries,” said the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, through his Twitter account.

The data, however, confirm the trend of an uneven recession, more intense in some countries than in others. The pandemic has mainly hit Spain, whose economy collapses by 18.5%. It is followed by Portugal (-14.1%), France (-13.8%), Italy (12.4%) and Belgium (12.2%). Italy – which along with Spain was one of the countries most affected by the pandemic – recoiled much less than expected by analysts. “This may have to do with the lower restrictions at the end of the quarter,” says analyst and former Italian Treasury Secretary Lorenzo Codogno.

The advances made by the national statistical offices show that Austria (-10.7%) and Germany (-10.1%) fell below the average. And furthermore, they confirm that the Eastern countries will be the least affected: the Czech economy contracted by 8.4%; that of Latvia, 7.5%, and that of Lithuania, 5.1%.

That arsenal of data reflects the magnitude of the blows received by the EU and the defenses they developed to heal. The recession started already in the first quarter, when the euro zone fell 3.6%. This decline, which has already marked a milestone, hides a first stage in which economies suffered a supply breakdown due to the health crisis in Asia, the arrival of the virus in Europe and the cancellation of congresses and events and the first two weeks of confinement .

The drop in activity was especially intense in April, when the lockdowns were massive. The head of the European Economy at Oxford Economics, Ángel Talavera, points out that in the deepest part of the fall, the collapse reached 30%. There the euro zone experienced a double crisis: supply, with the closure of hotels and shops, and demand, since citizens did not leave home anyway. The only thread that kept the demand alive was food and e-commerce where it was not restricted. Because in addition, the borders, external and internal, were closed.

Different answer

At that stage, differences were already established between countries. The ECB pulled out the bazooka, but several governments drew on their own arsenal. Not with the same intensity. According to him think tank Bruegel, until June 15, Germany launched stimuli for an amount equivalent to 13.3% of GDP (in 2019 values); approved tax deferrals for an amount that reaches 7.3% of GDP and provided liquidity for an amount equal to 27.2%. In total, the measures reached 47.8% of the German economy. In Spain, they stayed at 13.7%.

The second reason that can explain the differences is the release of the closures. “The confinements have been quite comparable. Or not enough to explain this difference in variation in GDP, ”says Talavera. In the absence of knowing the guts of these numbers, the analyst believes that the difference could be due to the decline in the foreign sector, especially “the absolute collapse” of the tourism sector.

The recession, however, is going to be different from all the others. Because of its speed, its intensity and, if nothing goes wrong, its brevity. Analysts believe that Europe is already in the rebound phase. Historic declines could also be followed by unprecedented rises. But while the recession may be behind us, the crisis may have only just begun. Brussels expects a difficult autumn if governments begin to remove the safety nets laid out for companies and workers. In addition, it does not rule out a second wave of infections. The central scenario, however, is a recovery also at two speeds: Germany could recover in 2021. Spain and Italy would need at least another year.

Information about the coronavirus

