The euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange rose above 90 rubles for the first time since April 28

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on June 13, the euro exchange rate rose to a maximum mark for a month and a half, exceeding 90 rubles for the first time since April 28. The dollar is trading above 83 rubles at the beginning of the day, according to data sites.

At the top point, the European currency reached 90.07 rubles, and the American – 83.28 rubles. As of 10:18 Moscow time, the euro exchange rate corrected to 89.7 rubles, and the dollar fell to 83.05 rubles.

The Russian currency continues to weaken since the beginning of May. At the same time, the trend is unlikely to change in the near future, experts warn. This month, the ruble exchange rate is negatively affected by data on the Russian budget deficit, falling export revenues and persistently low oil and gas prices.

Against the background of currency restrictions of the Central Bank, rates are determined by the size of export earnings, primarily oil and gas, and import costs. Earlier, Finam’s Strategy Director Yaroslav Kabakov admitted that under the current conditions, by the end of the year, it would be possible to present a real figure of 85 rubles per dollar and more. “If the world economy and the Chinese economy do not show positive trends, we can return to the high of last year,” he stressed.