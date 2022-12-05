Monday, December 5, 2022
The euro reaches its highest in 6 months, but falls after US economic data.

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in World
euro and dollar

Euro and dollar reference photo.

Photo:

Daniel Muñoz. AFP

Euro and dollar reference photo.

The data in Washington boosted the price of the dollar. How is the eurozone?

The euro This Monday it reached its maximum for six months near 1.06 dollars, but it depreciated after the publication of data from the us economy, which were better than expected and boosted the price of the dollar.

(Read here: Inflation in Colombia in November reached 12.53 percent)

The euro was trading around in the afternoon (European time) at $1.0537, compared to $1.0475 in the late hours of European currency market trading the previous day.

The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference exchange rate for the euro at $1.0587. US service sector activity grew more in November than in October, according to ISM data.

Previously, the euro rose to close to 1.06 dollars due to the improvement in mood and the increase in risk tolerance in the markets after China relaxed the measures against covid-19 despite the fact that the infections reached record numbers.

Although some weak data on the eurozone economy put downward pressure on the
euro.

“Eurozone economy contracts for fifth consecutive month in November,” according to S&P Global. The final index of business activity in the euro area services sector stood at 48.5 points in November (48.6 points in October), marking its 21-month low.

Retail sales in the euro area fell by 1.8% in October from the previous month and by 2.7% year-on-year. The single currency was exchanged in a fluctuation band between 1.0504 and 1.0594 dollars.

EFE

