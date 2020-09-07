The euro fee soared above 90 rubles for the primary time since February 2016. About it testify information from buying and selling on the Moscow Alternate on Monday, 7 September.

As of 13:02 Moscow time, the European forex fee reached 90.1 rubles in the meanwhile. Greenback fee rose above 76 rubles. As of 12:50, the American forex was value 76.01 rubles.

Earlier, specialists estimated a pointy drop within the ruble in opposition to main currencies throughout the first week of September. In response to analysts, the collapse brought on by the political setting will probably be a single occasion and in the long run is not going to have an effect on alternate charges.