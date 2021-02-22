The euro exchange rate in the course of foreign exchange trading on the Moscow Exchange exceeded 91 rubles, this is the maximum since February 4. This is evidenced by the data of the trading platform.

The European currency has risen in price by 1.24 rubles by the close of the previous session, reaching 91.0075 rubles. By 16:35 the euro slowed down and traded at 90.935 rubles.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose by 81 kopecks to 74.89 rubles.

It is worth recalling that trading on Monday opened with the growth of the euro and the dollar, the euro rate for the first time since February 12 rose above 90 rubles, and the American currency was worth 74.34 rubles. Before that, bitcoin set a new record, the cost of the cryptocurrency exceeded 58 thousand dollars.