This comes a day after the US Federal Reserve indicated further increases in the cost of borrowing.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, albeit at a lower rate than it imposed at its last two meetings, but it pledged more hikes and laid out plans to withdraw cash from the financial system as part of its fight against hyperinflation.

Lagarde said that the risks of spiraling inflation still exist, which requires more monetary tightening.

The euro rose to its highest level since June 9 at 1.0737 against the dollar, before falling 0.38 percent to 1.0642 against the dollar during today’s trading.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the US currency against a basket of other currencies, rose 0.70 percent during today’s trading to 104.37 points.

The US currency pared its gains for a short time today after data showed that US retail sales declined more than expected in November, after rising in the previous month, while the number of opportunities available in the labor market remained fewer than those looking for them, and the number of jobless claims declined last week.

The pound sterling fell during today’s trading after the Bank of England raised the interest rate to 3.5 percent from 3 percent and indicated the possibility of raising it again.

The pound sterling was last down 1.49 percent at 1.2243 against the dollar.

The Norwegian krone fell after Norway’s central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a 13-year high of 2.75 percent on Thursday, matching expectations of economists who said it was “likely” that the bank would raise interest rates again in the first quarter of 2023 with Inflation remains above target.

The Norwegian currency fell 1.07 percent to 9.8570 against the dollar.

The Swiss franc also fell after Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said it was too early to declare the risk of rising inflation over, after the central bank raised interest rates again today by 50 basis points to 1% and hinted at further hikes.