Rome (AFP)

The Italian authorities agreed that the matches scheduled for the Olympic stadium in the capital, Rome, during the European Football Cup next summer, will be in front of stadiums that are “at least 25 percent” full of their capacity, according to what was announced by “Tuesday” the local association of the game.

The Italian League and Cup matches and the Champions League and European League competitions are held without an audience this season due to the repercussions of the Corona virus. Next on home soil in the European Cup, which was postponed from 2020 due to “Covid-19”.

The president of the Italian Football Association, Gabriele Gravina, said: Italy and Rome are present. The government’s approval is obtained for the audience to attend the European Cup 2020 matches in Rome. Great news, we will immediately transfer it to UEFA.

In his statement, Gravina revealed that he had received a letter from the new Under Secretary of Sports, former fencing star Valentina Vizzali, saying that at least 25 percent of the capacity of the Olympic stadium in Rome would be allowed.

The European Cup was scheduled to be held last summer in 12 cities from 12 countries, but the Corona virus caused a year to be postponed, to be held between June 11 and July 11 next.

Rome hosts Italy’s group stage matches, where Turkey, Switzerland and Wales meet, in addition to a quarter-final match.

The European Union has threatened that cities that will not be able to stage matches in front of an audience will lose the right to host in favor of other cities.

The president of the Slovenian “UEFA” Alexander Ceferin was clear last month, when he said that he did not want to see any match in the European Cup 2020 held “in front of empty stands.”