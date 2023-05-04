The European Central Bank slowed the pace of raising interest rates today, Thursday, and increased them by 25 basis points, the lowest rate since it began raising them last summer.

The ECB did not explicitly disclose its commitment to further interest rate hikes and kept its options open on its moves in continuing attempts to curb inflation.

price movements

The euro fell in the latest trading by 0.35 percent to 1.10260 dollars, after trading during which it did not witness a significant change before the decision of the European Central.

The pound sterling settled in the latest transactions at $ 1.2566, but in Asian transactions it had reached $ 1.2595, the highest level since June 2022.

The Swiss franc reached 0.88215 against the dollar, its highest level since January 2021, before retreating after that.

The cautious atmosphere kept the Japanese yen, a traditional safe haven during market turmoil, well supported, reaching 134.7 against the dollar.

The dollar fell 1.4 percent against the yen on Wednesday, as the Japanese currency, which is sensitive to interest rates, received support from a decline in US Treasury bond yields.