LONDON (Reuters) – The euro reached its lowest level in seven weeks against the US dollar on Tuesday, as fears of an extension of lockdown measures due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic reduced sentiment towards the single currency.

Data showed that retail sales in Germany, the largest economy in Europe, fell more than expected in December, exacerbating fears that the euro area is set to see a recession in the first quarter of 2021.

“Things look more frustrating here,” strategists at Commerzbank said in a daily note.

They added, “Retail sales in Germany for December are very disappointing, and initial indications are showing how the services sector is suffering in light of the current European closures, which are likely to be reflected in the corresponding PMIs over the course of the week.”

The euro traded at $ 1.2078, slightly higher than the lowest level in early December at $ 1.2056, which it hit in the previous session. The single currency is down more than 2 percent from a peak in early January near $ 1.2350.

The dollar index eased slightly by 0.1 percent to 90.87 amid further gains in global equities, but remained close to its overnight peak of 91.063, its strongest level since December 10th.

Against the yen, the dollar briefly crossed 105 for the first time since mid-November, remaining high at 104.875 yen.

Many see the dollar’s recovery since early last month as a correction after its continuous decline, due to expectations of a global recovery from the epidemic, in light of massive financial spending and the continuation of ultra-easy monetary policy. The dollar index has lost nearly 7 percent in 2020.

The Australian dollar trimmed gains, after the country’s central bank said it would extend its quantitative easing program to buy an additional $ 100 billion in bonds, a decision many market players thought might wait until next month.

The Australian dollar last traded at $ 0.7634, rising slightly during the day, but below the session’s high of $ 0.7662.