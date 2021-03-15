The euro exchange rate fell by 0.83% during trading on the Moscow Exchange, the cost was 86.97 rubles, according to the data playgrounds as of 19:57 Moscow time.

It is clarified that the currency falls below 87 rubles. for the first time since 20 August last year.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the dollar fell below 73 rubles for the first time since December 17, 2020.

On March 13, financial analyst Andrei Kuznetsov predicted that the ruble will continue to strengthen its position, while the US currency will face a serious collapse.

According to the expert’s forecast, the American currency will reach a maximum of 75–76 rubles per dollar, but by the end of April the position will decline and a collapse to 70–71 rubles will occur. The single European currency next month will not exceed 85.45 rubles against 87.8 rubles today.

In turn, Yuri Tverdokhleb, Associate Professor of the Department of Regulation of the Activities of Financial Institutions, Faculty of Finance and Banking, RANEPA, said that the current situation with the exchange rate is long fluctuations that occur from the end of winter to the beginning of spring. The specialist believes that in 2021 there will be a “fairly stable” general trend.