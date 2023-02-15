The euro exchange rate on the Moscow exchange exceeded 80 rubles for the first time since April

The euro exchange rate during trading on the Moscow Exchange exceeded 80 rubles for the first time since April, follows from data sites.

At the top point, the value of the currency reached 80.02 rubles. As of 13:27 Moscow time, the euro is trading at 79.91 rubles (plus 66 kopecks to the previous close of trading).

Earlier, on February 15, the dollar also rose to a multi-month high and exceeded 74 rubles. By 13:27, the US currency rose by 70 kopecks to 74.50 rubles.

The ruble began to weaken since the beginning of winter, after the introduction of Western sanctions on oil exports. In December, a European embargo and price ceiling on Russian oil came into effect – the Russian currency has since fallen by about 15 percent. In early February, similar measures were put into effect with respect to oil products from Russia. In addition, on February 15, a dynamic gas price ceiling came into effect in Europe.

The resumption of the budget rule allows to prevent a sharp collapse of the ruble. Since January, the Central Bank, by order of the Ministry of Finance, has been selling yuan on the stock exchange to compensate for shortfalls in budget revenues. Since February, sales have tripled, to 8.9 billion rubles a day. Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank, earlier called the ruble depreciation inevitable in the coming months. He explained that the decline in oil and gas revenues reduces the offer on the exchange, and the need for imports does not weaken.