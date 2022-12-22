The euro exchange rate exceeded 77 rubles for the first time since April 27

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, December 22, the euro exchange rate rose above 77 rubles for the first time since April 27. Since the beginning of the day, he has added 1.8 percent, testify site data.

The dollar is also growing, breaking the mark of 72 rubles, at the maximum it reached 72.37 rubles. The Moscow Exchange Index is growing by 0.76 percent to 2132 points, while the RTS index is falling by 1.17 percent to 929 points.