The euro has escaped the narrow corridor in which it had been anchored for almost 12 months: since July 2023, the European currency had not moved from the range of 1.05 to 1.10 dollars per euro. Until this August. Forgotten by investors on Black Monday, the difference in interest rate prospects has taken hold in the market and pulled the European currency up. This week it has exceeded 1.11 dollars, reaching the highest level in more than 12 months. It is one step away (just 1%) from reaching 1.122 dollars, a level it has not visited since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 shook the economic and financial foundations of the world.

The exchange rate remained stable yesterday, but on Tuesday it closed with a 0.4% increase against the US dollar. The European currency has also appreciated another 0.48% against currencies such as the Japanese yen, which has improved its value in the last month due to expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates. And in the last five days it has also managed to grow against the pound, the Canadian dollar and the Chinese yuan.

The focus of traders is now on the meeting in Jackson Hole this Friday, where the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, can give clues about his plans for put an end to several years of sky-high money prices. The September rate cut is taken for granted, but the market is waiting for more clues. The US currency, in fact, has fallen in recent sessions against almost all the main currencies, the so-called G10. UBS analysts believe that the recovery of the stock markets would be pushing in favour of the euro after the widespread falls at the beginning of the month: “The recent market movements probably reflect the relief in market sentiment after a period of turbulence: the S&P 500 has now recovered all of its fall in August and is only 1.2% below the historic high of mid-July,” detail the analysts of the Swiss bank.

The currency battle also reflects the evolution of economies on both sides of the Atlantic. The United States managed to overcome almost two years with the price of money at its highest, posting month-on-month figures for consumption, growth and hiring that exceeded expectationsas Europe tried to weather a tough inflationary episode and energy supply problems. The rosy outlook supported the revaluation of the greenback, which reached parity two years ago. If a tourist landed in Europe in September 2022, they could get practically the same amount of euros for each dollar, a scenario that had not been seen in more than two decades. Since then, attempts to cool economies by making money more expensive have marked the relationship between the currencies.

However, the agile march of Uncle Sam’s economy seems to have found a ceiling in recent months. July’s employment data sent markets into a tizzy, with employment slowing and consumer spending showing signs of weakening. The shadow of a possible recession began to loom. “If US growth slows and global growth remains relatively stable, it should lead to a weaker dollar,” Vasileios Gkionakis, director of economics and strategy at Aviva Investors, told Bloomberg. Since the beginning of August, the dollar has fallen 3% against the euro and investors are preparing for its value to fall even further after Powell’s speech on Friday. The index that measures the risk of investing in the greenback has fallen 1.6% so far this month, touching the lowest level in five months, according to Bloomberg.

The dollar’s decline has also been fueled by a reversal of the popular “carry trade” operations, where investors borrow yen to finance the purchase of higher-yielding dollars. The market’s fall wiped out gains in this segment that is beginning to recover from a “black Monday,” a day when the Nikkei, the Japanese index, fell by as much as 12.4%. According to Bloomberg, the hedge funds Citibank’s financial institutions have been systematic sellers of dollars since August 7, as risk appetite recovered. The bank’s dollar positioning indicator is currently the most bearish since May 2021. Similarly, data from the US CFTC (Commodity Futures and Markets Supervisory Commission) points to bullish positions on the euro by fund managers.

Although the days when the euro was exchanged for 1.59 dollars are still far away, the winds seem to be favouring the common currency. Back then, it was not unusual to find European tourists travelling to the US with empty suitcases to fill them with cheap purchases, taking advantage of the advantageous exchange rate between the two currencies.

