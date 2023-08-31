Data on Wednesday showed that the annual inflation rate in Germany and Spain barely slowed in August, contrary to expectations.

Dealers saw that this increases the chances of raising interest rates in Europe next month, and they bought the euro, which rose 0.4 percent to $1.0923.

The euro stabilized in early Asian trading and is now rising for three consecutive sessions against the dollar and five consecutive sessions against the yen, reaching a 15-year high of 159.76 yen.

The British pound also rose with the euro, and retained its recent gains, recording $1.2713.

On Thursday, inflation data in Europe will also be released, as well as data on core personal consumption expenditures in the United States, which is the preferred inflation measure of the US Federal Reserve.

US jobs data will be released on Friday. The dollar came under pressure after data such as job vacancies and private sector jobs indicated weakness this week.

The dollar index has fallen 1 percent since the beginning of the week, as traders believe that the US interest rate hike may have stopped. The index is still up more than 1 percent in August.

The New Zealand dollar rose briefly above $0.60, then hit $0.5953 on Thursday, while the Australian dollar settled at $0.6418. Both were severely affected by fears of an exacerbation of the Chinese economy’s slowdown, and are heading towards recording the worst monthly decline since February, by more than 3.5 percent.

The yen also performed poorly this month, declining 2.6 percent against the dollar, while investors expect interest rates to remain low in Japan and high in the United States.

And the yen stabilized with dealers’ concerns about the risk of official intervention from the state, and recorded in the latest transactions 146.07 for the dollar.