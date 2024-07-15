As expected, the broadcast of the Euro 2024 final on RTVE’s La 1 broke the ratings this Sunday, achieving a spectacular 78.7% audience share and 13,587,000 average viewers, according to the report provided by the consultancy firm Two30′ based on data collected by Kantar MediaNearly 19 million viewers tuned in to watch the match at some point during the evening.

The special programme that followed, which recorded on La 1 the celebration of the Spanish football team after winning its fourth European title, surpassed these figures, with a 79.1% share and 14,011,000 average viewers, being the most watched programme of the day. With these results, the Spain-England Euro 2024 match has become the most watched television broadcast since July 2021.

The golden minute of the sporting event came in its final minutes, at 22:49, when it attracted 15.6 million viewers and 83.6% of the audience. The victory and subsequent live celebration from Germany meant that the golden minute of the special programme that followed came shortly after, at 22:53, with 15.8 million viewers and 84% of the audience. Compartir.

As Dos30′ has compiled this Monday, all of Spain’s matches at the Eurocup, which began in mid-June, have given the public channel great audience data, making it the leader for the month of June 2024. It thus snatched first place in the monthly ranking from Antena 3, which had occupied it for the previous 31 months. With this great convening power of the sports competition, also counting the rest of the matches of other national teams, the Eurocup provisionally places La 1 again as the leader of the month, as of July 14. The RTVE channel has so far obtained a 17.6% audience share this month, with a wide advantage over the second-placed Antena 3, which has 11.3%, and a long way behind Telecinco, which with 9.5% may fall once again to third position in July.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.