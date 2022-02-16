The rate hikes in the medium and long term, although the European Central Bank (ECB) has not yet touched the official figures, which remain at 0%, they are already an indisputable reality. The ten-year Spanish bond pays 1.298% compared to 0.2% a year ago. In addition, the euribora key reference for mortgages in Spain, has skyrocketed in a matter of two weeks and is at its highest since July 2020, at -0.285% in the daily rate, which not only anticipates an increase in the price of mortgages loans to buy a home but also from deposits.

The anomalous situation of zero rates for almost all terms that has lasted in the euro zone — since 2016, when the 12-month Euribor went negative in March of that year — is being reversed very quickly. And this will have a double effect, although not at the same speed.

On the one hand, those mortgaged with around 400,000 million in credits linked to the Euribor will pay more for their credits as their installments are reviewed. In fact, the provisional average for February marks -0.341% compared to -0.501% for the same month a year ago. Thus, for an average mortgage of 150,000 euros for a term of 25 years with a differential of 1% added to the Euribor, the monthly letter will go from 531 euros to 542 euros, which represents a rise of 10.5 euros per month or 126 euros per year.

On the other hand, it is expected that the 960,266 million in deposits or bank accounts will improve their profitability, although not too much and very slowly, according to experts, who believe that the increase in savings remuneration will take longer to be noticed in shop windows, not before 2023 or until the Euribor turns positive, given that liquidity in the market is still abundant.

“It is unlikely that banks will start paying for deposits and accounts in 2022. If at the end of the year we see an increase in the price of money, the scenario around the remuneration of savings could change in 2023. That is, banks they could start paying something for savings, but very far from the levels seen in the liabilities war, when the illiquidity crisis triggered the returns on deposits”, they explain from MyInvestor.

One-year deposits came to pay more than 5% in 2008, at the height of the Great Financial Crisis, when liquidity was scarce. The decline since then has been steep, with returns real negatives on many occasions in savings products if the effect of commissions and inflation is computed. The latest data reveals that the average return on new deposits was 0.01% in December, a percentage that has not changed since December 2019.

Next March, the debt purchases by the ECB will end under the umbrella of the anti-pandemic program, although later it will buy debt for 40,000 million euros per month during the second quarter and for 30,000 in the third quarter. From October, it will return to the level of 20,000 million euros per month for as long as necessary.

The rise in the price at which banks are willing to lend each other money for 12 months anticipates that an imminent tightening of monetary policy is expected. The escalation of the Euribor makes the variable mortgage payments more expensive and helps to rebuild the battered margins of the banks after years with rates on the floor. In addition, it contributes to the banks reinforcing variable interest rates after five years of predilection for fixed mortgages to compensate for the collapse of the Euribor. Bankinnter and BBVA have already adapted their offer to the new scenario that is coming, raising the price of fixed mortgages and softening the variables.

Not only will debt purchases come to an end, the effect of subsidized liquidity auctions (TLTRO III) will also disappear, in which the ECB pays banks up to 1% for the money it lends them as long as they inject that money into the economy.

That Lagarde weapon remains, for the time being, put away; the special conditions of these subsidized operations will conclude in June. And this will translate into the use of other tools to obtain liquidity such as classic bonds and mortgage bonds, in addition to deposits, so that, after years without competition in this area, a mini war of liabilities can be unleashed.