In February the Euribor has been in an average of the 2,407just 0.1 points below the January data. With this, the main indicator used to measure the interests of the mortgages recovers its bearish trend after the ‘scare’ of the first month of the year, when it experienced its first rise since March 2024 when it is located at 2.43% with respect to 2.52% in December.

However, the descent is much less accused of those that occurred throughout the second half of last year and justifies the arguments of those who believe that the indicator is close to touching soil. All this, of course, is explained by the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB). It must be remembered that the Euribor, which is actually the interest rate to which banks lend money between them, depends on the rhythm that marks the ECB through their decisions about interest rates. With inflation approaching that 2% that the agency marks as a reference threshold, in June last year the entity chaired by Christine Lagarde decided to undertake the first reduction of the types, which were at 4.5% since September 2023.

These followed four consecutive sales from October that left the main type in the 2.75%. In the mortgage market, this resulted in a defendant commercial war throughout the second half of the year. However, circumstances have changed. The ECB faces the dilemma of continuing with the type sales to give oxygen to a eurozone that does not finish tracing (In 2024 the GDP grew by 0.7%, according to the latest Eurostat data) or invest the trend early to control inflation and prevent the euro from being disinfle against the dollar. As they point out from the Kelisto.es real estate portal, this uncertainty has moved to the Euribor, which is an indicator that banks decide and, therefore, the product of the reading they make of the communication policy of the European supervisor.

However, the data known today is good news for those who have a variable mortgage that is reviewed in March. People who have hired a mortgage of 150,000 euros (close to the average in Spain) to thirty years, with an interest rate of Euribor plus a differential of 0.99%, for example, they will save 106.77 euros per month (from 774.44 euros at 667.67 euros), according to calculations of the Ia Writers. A year, it is a reduction of 1,281.34 euros. If the same mortgage was 300,000 euros, on the other hand, the monthly savings would be 213.56 euros per month (2,562.68 per year).









With regard to fixed mortgages, the data maintains interest at competitive levels and confirms that this type of loans will continue to dominate the variables. Many experts expected that the chest of the Euribor to see an increase in variable mortgages during the second half of last year, but it was not the case. According to INE data, in December 63.4% of loans remained at a fixed type and 36.6% to variable type.