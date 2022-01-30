New year and change of trend for the 12-month Euribor, which could have begun to anticipate the rise in interest rates. The most used indicator for calculating variable mortgages in Spain closed January rising to place the provisional average at -0.477% (in the absence of Monday’s value) compared to -0.502% in December. This monthly increase will mean a small increase for mortgages that are reviewed annually for the first time in a year and a half.

The Federal Reserve (fed) is heading for an increase in the price of money in March to curb the rise in inflation. This will put an end to the era of zero rates. What is not so clear is when the European Central Bank will make a move (ECB). Its president, Christine Lagarde, rules out raising short-term guiding rates despite the US central bank’s plans and inflationary pressures. However, some analysts already point to the end of 2022.

Deutsche Bank expects the ECB to raise rates by 25 points in December this year, while General Company It postpones it to 2023. The consensus indicates that the rise will take place during the first half of 2023.

Lagarde is confident that the euro zone inflation (currently at 5%) will drop and remains firm on its 2% target. In a recent interview with Reuters, the central banker stressed that the eurozone “is definitely different from the United States”, where the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has stopped considering inflation transitory. Similarly, Lagarde has stated on several occasions that, if interest rates are increased now, the consequences would not be immediate, but would arrive within 6 to 9 months, and this could put a brake on economic activity in the eurozone . For this reason, he trusts that inflation will gradually be regulated without raising rates. All in all, the market already sees a slow but gradual monetary normalization.

In this context, the 12-month Euribor has climbed in the first month of 2022, initiating what could be the definitive change in trend that will move it away from historical lows of around -0.5%. And it is that just a month ago, in December, the Euribor registered the second lowest monthly figure in its history, with -0.502%.

“Investors are beginning to discount the possibility that the ECB will initiate a progressive monetary tightening to try to contain inflation. Despite the fact that European officials maintain their position of not raising rates this year, we have already seen senior officials such as Luis de Guindos warn that inflation may not be transitory,” says Joaquín Robles, an analyst at XTB. In his opinion, “over the next few months we are going to see an ECB increasingly pressured to tighten its monetary policy.”

Robles believes that perhaps 2022 will end without a rise in intervention rates, but he could raise the deposit rate from the current -0.50% to -0.40% as a first step, which would have a direct impact on the Euribor.

Most experts maintain that the quintessential mortgage rate would have bottomed out and its evolution this year will be upward, although very slow and progressive, so that it will continue at negative levels.

The director of Mortgages at iAhorro, Simone Colombelli, comments that the variations in the Euribor at the start of the year were also seen in 2021, “but now we could be talking about a change, although at the moment very slight, in trend.” Thus, he does not expect the Euribor to turn positive soon, “so it is also impossible that we are going to see big changes in mortgages this year,” he says.

Mortgages under review rise

Homeowners who have to review the mortgage this month will notice an increase in the installment to pay, given that the Euribor is above that of just one year ago (-0.505%). For a loan of 150,000 euros over 30 years with a differential of 1% on the Euribor, the monthly letter will go from 448 euros to 450 euros. The increase will be two euros per month, which is equivalent 24 euros per year. This is the first increase in quotas under annual review since July 2020.

That year was marked by the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, which caused an escalation of the Euribor in the months of April, May, June and July, reaching values ​​above those registered in the same months of 2019, before the virus.

In 2021, the Euribor marked three monthly rates below the -0.5% threshold. In January it reached -0.505%, in February it rose slightly to -0.501% and last December it stood at -0.502%. It was in February 2016 when the first negative data of the historical series (-0.008%) was registered.