Two women in front of the window of a real estate agency in Barcelona

The index once again exceeds 2.5% in January due to the markets’ doubts about the ECB’s rate cuts





He euribor threatens to dim citizens’ hopes of enjoying cheaper mortgages this 2025. The reference index for most home loans in Spain is experiencing a start to the year that breaks with what was expected until…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only