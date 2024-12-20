The Euribor today December 20, 2024 go up and brand record of the month at 2.484%. A complete scare for mortgaged Spaniards linked to the indicator just before Christmas that reflects the blow of the announcement by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to slow down the cuts of interest rates in 2025. The indicator referred to by many mortgages in Spain also increases the monthly average, which reaches 2.427%.

With this information it will be the one with which all the mortgaged who renew their dues now in December. The reduction It is guaranteed, because they will be purchased with 3.679% from a year ago, but with only a few days left until the end of the month, if the Euribor does not return to the downward trend, said savings will be around 100 euros per month.

The decision of lower interest rates of the Fed, but putting the brakes on next year comes weeks after the European Central Bank announced a new rate cut to say goodbye to the year. In this case, the Euribor was already reflecting the final decision announced by Christine Lagarde and did not suffer major drops after the declaration.

The Fed Coup

Now “the Federal Reserve adopted a aggressive tonesignificantly revising downwards the number of cuts it expects to apply in 2025 to just two, and forcing a global readjustment of interest rates in general. While the ECB is still expected to cut much more than the Fed, given the gap in economic performance on both sides of the Atlantic, at the margin we are seeing central banks around the world somewhat less optimistic about the return of the economy. inflation to its objectives and the stagnation of euro interest rates reflects that,” explain the Ebury analysts.

Thus, “as we enter the traditionally quiet Christmas period, we expect a modest downward trend in short-term euro interest rates as we approach further, but longer-term, ECB cuts (1 year and more) may have problems going down much more given the change in speech forced by the Fed this week,” they add.

The Euribor started December lower

Left behind is that 2.431% with which the Euribor began the month of December. During the first week, they even flirted with 2.3%, something that gave free rein to the mortgaged to celebrate a party with great mortgage discounts in sight. The one that rises to 2.4% will subtract a little from the monthly discount, but experts continue to bet on a market in which mortgage discounts will crowd into banking entities in search of new clients or mortgages.

A catastrophic 2025?

That, according to Laura Martínez, from the comparator iAhorro, will happen in January of a new year, which for economist Niño Becerra could be catastrophic depending on what happens after January 20. It is the date on which Donald Trump returns to the White House after winning the elections in the United States. His promises to raise tariffs are described by this economic expert as terrible if we take into account that “if he fulfilled his campaign promises” inflation would skyrocket and the Fed would end up raising interest rates.

How much does the mortgage go down in December

For now it’s time celebrate discount on mortgage reviews that touch this year and “hold our breath” until that date to see what consequences it may have on the economy of families who do not forget the nightmare they suffered last year with constant increases in installments until the Euribor reached 4%. This translated into monthly increases close to 600 euros in some cases. The reviews This December they will be around 100 euros compared to a mortgage of 150,000 euros with Euribor and a differential of 0.99.