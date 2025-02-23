The Euribor one year, the most used indicator in Spain to calculate the fees of the mortgage at variable interest, takes up the descending path in February, the month in which it could close in the environment at 2.40%.

Although still There are five sessions left To end the month, to confirm that rate, the Euribor would go down again, after registering In January an average rate of 2,525% with which he ended a streak of nine consecutive descents.

The Euribor fell strongly in 2024 After interest rates undertaken by the European Central Bank (ECB), after A year earlier, it will be above 4%.

However, in the last months of 2024 the indicator went down with less force and, in January, it rose, despite the fact that the ECB again cut interest rates to place them at 2.75%.

Analysts estimate that the Euribor will stabilize around 2.5% In the first half of the year.

For the second part of 2025, they predict that I could keep going down As the type sales by the ECB are fulfilled, which meets again on March 13.

The market is committed to The ECB will trim the rate againS, although the agency itself has assured that a data -dependent approach will follow and meeting to determine the appropriate monetary policy.

Fintech Ebury Diego Barnuevo market analyst believes that the Euribor could slow down his climbing to 2.5%and this, as a consequence of several factors.

The first one, “a European economy that follows chronically stagnant And the threat of American tariffs, which has not dissipated, “he says.

On the other hand, he points out that “Inflation remains stubbornly above the target of the ECB And it is not clear that excessively high types is what is braking the European economy. “

All this leads him to predict that, “if there are no big surprises, it is likely that the Euribor remains close to current levels. “

A few weeks ago, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, said that inflation will foreseeably fall to the 2% target throughout the yearOr, although he warned that a potential tariff war could hinder the way.

He also added that, despite the modest growth of the Eurozone, “The conditions for a recovery are still standing.”

After the foreseeable fall of the Euribor in February, Those who have to review their mortgages will benefit from a new savings in their quotassince a year ago (February 2023) the Euribor closed with a higher rate, of 3,671%.

In this way, in the case of a mortgage credit at a variable interest of 150,000 euros, a period of 25 years and an interest of 1% On the Euribor, the fee will be reduced by more than 100 euros per month or in 1,200 euros per year.

In the case of a mortgage of the same characteristics, but with an amount of 300,000 euros, the fee will exceed 1,696.58 euros prior to 1,486.15 euros. ANDSto will be saving about 210 per month or More than 2,500 euros a year.