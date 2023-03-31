Much has been written, since classical Greece, about the creative process. It is often accepted that it has three phases. The first requires dedication and effort. The future musician, writer, architect or scientist, like so many others, will have to carry out prior learning, a job that, depending on the case, can last days, months or years. Having covered this stage, you are in a position to address the key moment, lighting, where the idea appears. And the third stage is laborious again: the material execution of that idea.

The first and third phases are usually within the reach of any committed person. But between them is the magical moment. The one who will make the difference between a craftsman and an artist, between a normal person and a genius. It is the moment of inspiration. And that instant does not require time or effort, but light. What went through Archimedes’ mind when he was floating in the baths of Syracuse and shouted the famous eureka of him as he came out naked and arms raised, running through the streets of the city? The mathematician Henri Poincaré explained how, after working intensely in his office without being able to solve the problem of Fuchs’s functions, he went for a walk and suddenly, when he was not thinking about it, he saw the solution. This story repeats itself: it is said that Isaac Newton was resting under an apple tree when he saw a fruit fall off. That lucky moment changed the course of science and humanity. What is the secret of that moment?

I will tell a personal anecdote. At that time I was teaching Projects at the Barcelona School of Architecture and, one day, a troubled student asked me for an audience. I only have two weeks left to hand in my final year project, she said with a broken voice and wet eyes, and I can’t think of anything; maybe this is not my career, despite what I like. I understand, I told him; I will give you some advice that you may not be able to follow. It’s spring, the weather is magnificent, the summer heat is beginning to show. Pack your briefcase without forgetting your bathing suit and one of your favorite novels, take a train to Sitges and settle in a pension near the sea. Forget the problem for the first week, enjoy. The second, if everything goes as I hope, you will use it to draw your project. She looked at me silently, eyes wide. It’s amazing how some students trust their teachers so much that they’re able to accept seemingly crazy ideas, I thought. The last train leaves at eight, she told me. She turned around and I watched her walk out, determined to put the plan into action. I forgot about it and two days later someone knocked on my office door. It was her. But you are not in Sitges? No, she answered. I just came back. The day after I arrived, that is, yesterday, I was lying in the sun on the beach after taking a bath and the idea occurred to me. It came to me so clear and complete that I filled my notebook with a multitude of hand-drawn sketches. Are here. Tonight I will start drawing the plans.

But what is happening here? Something obvious. In the creative process, the first and third phases require intense work: time and effort. But the moment of inspiration, the crucial moment of epiphany, demands the opposite: oblivion, relaxation, half-sleep. Sometimes mathematics come to our aid to explain situations that we believe to be magical. One day I discovered that the intersection of two curves, a convex one that represents the judgment capacity based on brain frequencies, and the other concave one that represents the imagination capacity, intersect at the half-sleep point. And it is precisely at that point where the mathematical product of the two curves —which represents creative capacity— shows a maximum. It corresponds to a brain frequency of about 10 cycles per second (the so-called alpha rhythm) and, as the curve shows, this is the point of maximum creative efficiency, the state of inspiration. That’s why Archimedes was floating in the pool of the baths, that’s why Newton was resting under the apple tree, and that’s why my student was lying on the hot sand after taking a bath. Effort is useless here, quite the contrary: we must flee from it as from an enemy to throw ourselves into laziness. That is the state in which ideas appear. they alone. Everyone stay still, the teacher told the bullfighters.

The problem is that we don’t always have a hot spring, a beach or an apple tree close at hand, and the question is: in a world loaded with haste and anxiety, is there any way to place the mind in that state of maximum creative efficiency? Can I, by some simple technique, place my organism in the state of low brain vibrations that Archimedes was in when he shouted his eureka? Dalí had his answer: after drinking my coffee and before falling asleep after dinner, I keep the teaspoon in my hand. When it hits the ground as it falls, it wakes me up. The image that crosses my mind at that moment is usually optimal. He devised that trap to catch ideas like thrush hunters set up their nets to catch them in flight. It is about achieving a partial disconnection of consciousness and ensuring that memory, which is not a static file but a kinetic one, is free to mix its data on its own. But there are other ways. Some were already known by ancient cultures, without the modern enlightened man taking notice of them. Trust in the gods, for example. Homer, in the Odyssey, says: no one has taught me, a god has planted some verses in my soul. The gods, in almost all ancient cultures, are the supreme creators, the inventors of all things, and the creative capacity emanates from them, which they grant to some mortals as a gift. Naturally, all these are just metaphors, but hides an explanation of the creative process. To understand the gods, one must begin by paying attention to an ancient and oriental technique: the vibration of the vocal cords. The sound that we emit when pronouncing a word (significant) is related to an image (meaning) that reflexively comes to occupy the mental screen of our consciousness. But if I manage to make a meaningless sound—say om—, my conscious attention goes to see the corresponding image, but cannot find it because there is none: om is a meaningless word. And what happens then? Well, something of the greatest interest, because my conscience attends to a blank screen and remains in a dead end. That is to say, it leaves a free field for my kinetic memory to generate images and ideas.

But what does this have to do with the gods? Well, see, prayer, which in all civilizations is understood as a way of addressing the gods, follows exactly the same path. Because his words (Allah is mighty, Hail Mary, ora pro nobis) are usually banal: meaningless vibration of the vocal cords, blank screen of consciousness, freedom of creative memory to generate encounters between the data it contains. Nothing mysterious, then. Prayer is nothing more than a simple and ancient technique to obtain solutions to human problems. And the satisfied prayer affirms like Homer: God has enlightened me. Metaphors that use poetic language to explain a simple and very real physiological process: our memory is capable of generating images and ideas if the pressure of consciousness is attenuated. And if we pray in a well-designed temple —like so many Gothic churches— the result is even more tangible; certain architecture is designed to facilitate the favor of the gods. The temples are nothing but creativity laboratories, but the enlightened man has decided to abandon them. Regrettable waste.

Methods for epiphany

Other methods to achieve epiphany do not require going to the temple. Jorge Luis Borges devised his when he posed as another, whom he called Almotasín. In this case, the release of conscience consisted of getting rid of responsibility for the writing, leaving his creative memory free to give free rein to his occurrences. Borges’s trick —diverting his own personality towards a fictitious author— helped me to propose one of the most celebrated exercises by my students, this time future engineers, in the course Invention Theory. Her name was a divergent day. Often our routine is the biggest enemy of creativity and the trick was to get rid of yourself. The exercise consisted of becoming an invented character for 24 hours. That day they did not go to their usual work, they dressed differently, they ate breakfast and never tried menus, they rented a room and slept in another city, they changed their names and studied another career. For most of the students this was a long day, full of exciting adventures, encounters and unforeseen situations. It served to verify that the world we live in can be another, starting with ourselves, and the ideas that suddenly occur to the invented character surprise the real me because they would be unthinkable under normal conditions.

The eureka moment comes unexpectedly to meet us when we leave the routine. And the explanation is simple: we have an inaccurate idea of ​​what our memory is and how it works. According to him oxford dictionary, memory is a file from which we can extract data to visualize them on the mental screen of consciousness (recollection). But here the Dictionary forget something crucial, because our memory is not a static file, like a library, but kinetic: its data is in perpetual motion, boiling like in a cauldron, colliding with each other and combining of its own accord to generate new images or new ideas (imagination). In my opinion, we can establish an analogy with Albert Einstein’s kinetic theory of matter (the particles of every material body —molecules, atoms, subatomic particles— are in perpetual motion and their average speed determines their temperature) by proposing a kinetic theory of the memory. Because data in memory, like particles, moves, collides, and combines. And the prodigious thing about this phenomenon is that it occurs autonomously; without requiring the help of conscience, which acts solely as a spectator and judge. We can therefore say that our memory has a temperature, the higher the greater the turmoil of the data it contains. And the key that explains the creative process is that this agitation of memory is controlled, like a thermostat, by conscious activity. Consciousness and memory form a self-regulating, cybernetic system, like a horse and its rider. The engine of the process is in memory, but it is governed by conscious activity, which acts cooling down the combinatorial capacity of memory. So, if we want memory to generate ideas or images, consciousness must be attenuated. This was the case when Archimedes floated in the pool or when Poincaré gave him a ride. Like the string that pulls the kite, consciousness directs the process, but it must allow enough slack for wit to take flight. That is why the methods to achieve creative efficiency propose —using tricks of one kind or another— that the brain frequency be placed in a state alpha, of relaxed consciousness. Although we must remain vigilant, because if consciousness decreases excessively, we fall asleep. And, with the tension completely eliminated, the kite flies without control, creating unpredictable images (dreams). The optimal creative state is therefore that of a slightly attenuated consciousness, which allows an oscillating tug of war over memory. And the ways to achieve it act first on our physical organism and, secondly, on our brain frequencies. My friend Popon Basal, an excellent cellist, told me that his teacher, the great Mstislav Rostropovich, confessed to him one day his little secret: he always carried a rosemary branch in his jacket pocket and, while secretly narrowing his eyes, smiling lovingly, he inhaled its aroma deeply before giving the public one of his memorable concerts.

Carlos García-Delgado (Calatayud, 1944) is a doctor in Industrial Engineering and an architect. His latest book is ‘El yo creativo’ (Arpa, 2022), with which he was a finalist for the Anagrama Essay Award.

