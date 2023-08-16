They have made history. The Spanish Women’s Soccer Team is in the final of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After a heart-stopping game, in which the goals came in the last minutes of the match, and, in which, after the first goal of the Spanish team, scored by Salma Paralluelo, the Swedish did not give up either and put the team of Vilda, who after the tie threw epic to get a place in the final

Olga Carmona’s ‘in extremis’ goal in the 90th minute made what was a dream come true for this team, despite the fact that the Spaniards did not start as favourites, but that is the magic of football.

A result that is the product of the courage, patience and work of each and every one of the players in this team that is already reminiscent of that mythical and unforgettable World Cup in South Africa in 2010, in which La Roja managed to win one of the trophies. most coveted in the world of football. The only one that up to now is in the list of winners of the Spanish Soccer Team, perhaps for a very short time if next Sunday Vilda’s team wins against the winning team of the second semifinal that pits Australia against England.

After the final whistle, which certified the pass to the final, the field of play became the scene of hugs, jumps and shouts that revealed the emotion of the players, the coach, all the technical staff and even the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, who deserves a feat of such magnitude as the one achieved.

In fact, beyond the fact that the celebration ended once the soccer players left the green, the locker room became a true karaoke in which the girls did not hesitate to give their all and sing some iconic songs at the top of their lungs.

‘Sube Las Manos Pa´ Arriba’, ‘Follow the leader’, ‘You can count on me’, ‘Sarà perché ti amo’ or ‘Nailed in a bar’ are some of the ‘hits’ that resounded in the bowels of the Eden Park Stadium from Auckland and continued on the bus back to the assembly hotel. And, of course, ‘Está por venir’ could not be missing either, the song composed by Elena Farga and which accompanies the team throughout the World Cup. A moment that will remain forever in the memory of these players and that will be recorded forever in the history of women’s football and in Spanish sport.