Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona (2-3 in extra time) in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. The whites arrived as favorites but it was difficult for them to overcome their rival and they suffered until the last minute.
The final goal of the Madrid victory was scored by Fede Valverde in the first part of extra time, who once again put on the hero’s cape in this competition. The Uruguayan unleashed euphoria in the stands and also at home.
His girlfriend, Mina Bonino, could not contain herself and when she saw that the ball entered the goal she started jumping on the sofa and took off her shirt, as can be seen in the images offered by the newspaper Mark.
Valverde’s partner was not alone. His son Benicio was in the room with the caregiver and another relative who also got up from their seat to celebrate the goal of the bird.
Also on social media, she was very active and euphoric, as usual, and responded to Real Madrid’s tweet with the photo of Valverde celebrating the goal: “Come on, God knows how much you work to make things happen. Patience, work. and above all the love of the club. Eggs are never lacking. We love you, you are our pride. “
A reaction that has already gone viral, especially among Madrid fans, like almost all those shared by the journalist.
