The people of Bilbao and their neighbors are preparing thoroughly for Holy Week. In just six days, the 110,000 bonds of 10 and 20 euros that the Bilbao City Council has put into circulation to help the hospitality industry have been used up. The Consistory puts a million euros, the consumer puts another million with which they buy, and the hoteliers adhering to the program take the two million. “It is not a question of financing the poteo, but of consolidating the employment of bars and restaurants”, defined the mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto. An initiative that, according to the institutions, moves the local economy and encourages the return in VAT, but above all “consolidates employment,” say municipal sources.

In the first 24 hours, 66,000 vouchers were sold, and by Thursday afternoon 95% had already been sold, a total of 105,000. The Web www.bonobilbao.eus it was still crashing on Friday, even after the 110,000 mark was depleted. Of the 692 hospitality establishments adhering to this program, in forty, the discount vouchers have been sold out since Monday night. The establishments in the neighborhoods of Abando, Ibaiondo, Deusto and Uribarri (all of them in the downtown and Casco Viejo areas of the Biscayan capital) had already filled their quota for Tuesday. When buying them, you had to choose the restaurant and many of them had already exhausted the maximum amount of 6,000 euros that each one can receive, just 48 hours after opening the purchase period on Monday.

This has happened in houses with Michelin stars like the Mina, The Zortziko or the Ola, by Martín Berasategui. Daniel García, the chef of Zortziko he is very grateful to his clients. “They sold out in an hour, they tell me, and that’s a great satisfaction,” he says. “The bonds are encouraging people to go out, with all the precautions, and to give us a little respite,” he encourages people.

The fact that the vouchers are in the name of the restaurants facilitates that, in the event of a possible closure of the premises due to the pandemic, or capacity restrictions, the hoteliers receive 50% of the amount of each voucher, that is, the part of the City Council, even if the client has not consumed.

The system unleashed madness, not only among the residents of Bilbao, since the purchase was not subject to municipal or provincial limits. The journalist JM Navarro managed to buy four bonds last Wednesday. He had been connecting intermittently since Monday. “I got on the page of the town hall even at six in the morning but there was no way. I got it on Wednesday afternoon and I was able to buy four, but there were no more left for most of the restaurants I wanted, ”he laments. His colleague, ED, was not so lucky. “Neither my husband nor I have caught, and we have tried tomorrow afternoon and night,” he laments. The same thing happened to the mayor of Bilbao, he tried and failed.

The Biscay Association of Hospitality and the rest of the sectorial associations have applauded the measure, which is in addition to the direct aid that has already been received by nearly 2,000 hoteliers in the capital of Biscay.

With each DNI, up to 20 vouchers could be purchased, but adding the total of those already acquired in the voucher campaigns in other sectors such as commerce and culture. However, only a maximum of four can be used for each invoice of an establishment, although nobody prevents you from eating four times, if for example you have 16 vouchers from the same establishment. In addition to direct aid to companies and the self-employed, all institutions have started to encourage consumption with bonus campaigns.

Tourism, culture, commerce and now the hospitality industry have been the first, but next Monday the Minister of Economic Development, Sustainability and Environment, Arantza Tapia presents the consumer voucher for food products, the On Egin ( Bon Appetit) Bonoak. And the City Council has dropped that, perhaps, in August, there will be another new batch of bonds for the hospitality industry as a way to help one of the sectors that has suffered the most from closures and limitations. The institutions have already verified the effectiveness of the incentive. With the 110,000 euros, the City Council expects to mobilize about 4 million euros between the bonds, transfers, previous and subsequent purchases and the return in taxes.