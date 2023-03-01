Those who have the right things can leave the house with only a telephone. Or at least without a wallet, because clothing is often mandatory anyway. The phone can serve as a key to the front door and the car. Payment is made via the telephone or the smartwatch and you can also look up everything via the telephone. Actually, the only thing you can’t leave at home when you go out is your driver’s license. But that too must change.

The European Commission proposes to introduce a universal and digital driving license for all EU Member States. This makes the work of agents abroad easier, but would also make it easier for you to arrange things online abroad. It is also much easier to renew your driver’s license.

40 percent of traffic violations go unpunished

According to the EU, 40 percent of fines driven by visitors from other countries are currently not paid. A universal and digital driver’s license must ensure that the prints are actually paid for. Agents can then easily check the international registers to see whether the offender’s identity is correct.

In a press release, the European Commission writes: ‘To simplify the identification of driving licenses between Member States, the Commission proposes to introduce a digital driving license as a world first. Replacing, renewing or exchanging a driver’s license will become much easier as all procedures will be online.’

The digital driving license should also have advantages for people outside the EU. “In the same vein, it will also be easier for citizens from non-EU countries with similar road safety standards to exchange their driving license for an EU driving licence.”