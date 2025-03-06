The EU, without Orbán, reaffirms her support for Zelenski in front of Trump: “There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine”

The leaders of the European Union close ranks with Ukraine after three years of war and, above all, before the challenge that now supposes the 180º turn that Donald Trump has given and the hard televised break with Volodimir Zelenski, but they have done so without the Hungarian ultra -right Viktor Orbán, which has been off the conclusions of the European Council. He has done it, however, solo while the Italian Giorgia Meloni, which is also of the American president’s rope, and the Slovak, which also threatened the boycott, have seconded a statement to 26 that appears as an annex to the conclusions of this Thursday’s appointment.

The text reaffirms the support to Ukraine and reiterates the need to maintain it so that kyiv arrives in the best possible conditions to a hypothetical negotiation table: “Achieving the ‘peace through force’ requires that Ukraine be in the strongest possible position, with its own and solid military and defense capacities as an essential component.” And, before the new context of bilateral conversations initiated between Trump and Vladimir Putin, European leaders warn that “there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

They also claim a position on the negotiating table since they consider that what happens in Ukraine has inevitable repercussions for the whole of the continent: “There can be no negotiations that affect European security without the involvement of Europe.” But Trump has not shown any intention to allow the EU to be represented in those contacts. Moreover, his administration has ruled out. However, after meeting with EU leaders, Zelenski has signed up for a certain approach with Washington by announcing a meeting of members of his team and Trump’s next week in Saudi Arabia.

EU leaders, except Orbán, establish a minimum framework for the end of the war. “Any truce or high fire can only take place as part of the process that leads to a global peace agreement,” establishes the text: “Any agreement of this type must be accompanied by solid and credible security guarantees for Ukraine that contribute to determining future Russian aggressions.”

And to these security guarantees, EU leaders are committed, although beyond the training of the Ukrainian armed forces, they do not detail how that support could be given. This is working, fundamentally, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, who have raised the sending of troops to a hypothetical peace mission.

Although Pedro Sánchez has said that it is “absolutely premature” to put on that scenario, the JEMAD will go to a meeting convened by France next week in which the possible deployment of European forces will be addressed after a possible peace agreement. The Kremlin has rejected the possibility of reaching an understanding that entails the presence of soldiers of the allies in Ukraine.

GOOD APPROACH TO THE ‘REARME PLAN’

In what have achieved unanimity the 27 is in the conclusions related to the defense. The European Union has been discussing the need to reinforce its safety for three years, but now it feels even more the danger from Trump and Putin’s clamp. With their breath in the neck, especially from East countries, governments and European institutions are determined to develop a war economy. “The war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine and its repercussions for European and global security in a changing environment constitute an existential challenge for the European Union,” the conclusions of the European Council collect, which avoid mentioning the US OA Trump’s turn, but they slide it by mentioning the change in the geopolitical environment.

In that document, the leaders have seen the approval of the ‘Rearme Plan’ that the president of the European Commission has presented to them and that is based primarily on the flexibility of the fiscal rules for defense spending (up to 650,000 million euros if the Member States increases 1.5% the expense with respect to GDP in the next four years) and a indebted tool of 150,000 million of three member states (or two more Ukraine).

“The European Union will accelerate the mobilization of the instruments and financing necessary to strengthen the security of the European Union and the protection of our citizens,” they present in the conclusions in which practically all the points of the proposal of von der are read, including the elimination of the limit of the European Bank of Investments for defense spending, but not the possibility of divert Italy or Spain.

The conclusions, however, leave the door open to more steps in that direction since the European Commission puts more proposals on the table. One of those who has defended with more vehemence that the expenditure capacity is extended has been the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Against what Berlin has defended in previous crises, he is now in favor of lengthening fiscal flexibility for states to spend “what they consider appropriate.”

In fact, as part of the negotiation of the future government of the Coalition, the conservatives and the German social democrats have proposed important reforms of the Constitution to significantly increase the investment in defense in the threat that the US moves away from its commitments to its allies, and in infrastructure in the framework of the preliminary conversations to form a coalition government.

Nor is Sanchez 100% satisfied with the measures that have been put on the table and aspires to increase the future European budget to deal with that game jointly and that subsidies are used to help national accounts and not only advantageous credits which is what has been raised from Brussels until now.