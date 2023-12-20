“Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos meet the requirements to fall under the strict obligations imposed by the DSA.” This is how Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, announced today the inclusion of three large pornographic content portals in the list of companies subject to the Digital Services Regulation (DSA), the community regulation that aims to better protect consumers. and their fundamental rights online by fighting illegal content, as well as providing more transparency and ensuring a “single and uniform market in the EU”.

The three porn portals join the list of 19 large platforms identified in August by Brussels, all of them with more than 45 million users throughout the EU. These include the main social networks (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YoutTube or X), but also commercial portals such as Amazon, Zalando or AliExpress and tools such as Google Maps or Bing.

The websites scrutinized by the DSA must have devices in place that allow them to quickly flag and remove illegal content. For this to be possible, they must have tools so that users can easily alert them of illegal content they see. They must also fight against misinformation, applying mitigation measures if necessary, or protect minors and fight against gender violence. They are also required to be more transparent and provide a better accountability system.

“Child pornography, cyberbullying and riots around the planet have demonstrated the role that powerful, but unregulated, digital spaces can have in our lives,” Breton recalled on August 25, when the Commission published the name of the 19 websites subject to DSA scrutiny. The list is completed today with websites specifically dedicated to pornography.

In case of non-compliance with the new rules, platforms are exposed to sanctions that can reach fines of up to 6% of their global turnover. In the case of “dishonest” platforms that refuse to comply with important obligations, “and thus endanger the lives and safety of people”, it may also be possible, as a last resort, to request a court to temporarily suspend its service, after the participation of all interested parties, notes the Commission.

